Stevenson scored 26 goals from 2010-2014 for Hearts.

The January transfer window may have closed but the rumour mill remains in full swing with eyes already turning to the summer, in which Scottish clubs are expected to be busy. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the biggest stories doing the rounds at present.

Shankland Scotland's 'number one'

Hearts favourite Ryan Stevenson believes Lawrence Shankland deserves the title of the Scottish Premiership's best striker at present. Shankland has bagged 22 goals in all competitions for Hearts this season, including 17 in the league and that's enough to make him the Premiership's top scorer.

That tally is four more than Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski has registered in the league at present and when it comes to who should be considered the main man, Stevenson believes there's no contest.

"Shanks is number one," he said in his Daily Record column. "Listen, Miovski is a very good striker and anyone who can notch against the Old Firm regularly is worth their weight in gold.

"Both Shankland and Miovski have done it regularly - in fact both have netted twice against both Celtic and Rangers this season. They’re two different types of strikers. Miovski is an athlete and a strong runner. He is also a very good finisher.

"But Shankland is on a different level. An out and out goalscorer. Look at his strike against St Johnstone on Wednesday. Unbelievable. His touch, strength, finish - brilliant."

Kyogo 'too good' for Celtic

Chris Sutton has pointed the finger of blame at Brenden Rodgers for Kyogo Furuhashi's struggles for form this season. The Japan international has experienced a slump in form of late with Rodgers being accused of not knowing how to get the best out of him.

As such, Sutton believes the Bhoys risk losing him in summer.

"Ange Postecoglou found a way to supply him, Rodgers has not," Sutton told the Daily Record. "We keep hearing the need for speed, yet Celtic have a guy with the sharpest feet and the sharpest mind who hasn't operated fully due to a team who, for most of the season, have gone through the motions.

"It's Brendan's failure if he doesn't find a way to get the best out of Kyogo. Celtic have a proven gem who's on a different wavelength to most around him and it's a failure of the environment. In truth, he's currently too good for this Celtic team.

McLaughlin latest

Jon McLaughlin will not be offered a new contract at Rangers, according to reports. The veteran goalkeeper is coming to the end of his contract at Ibrox and it seems his days with the club could now be numbered, per Football Insider.