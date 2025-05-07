Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One thorough clearout at a Scottish Championship club has left former Hearts and Hibs players seeking new teams

Dunfermline Athletic have confirmed the departure of a couple of Hearts and Hibs players of the past.

Ex-Jambo Craig Wighton and former Hibees playmaker David Wotherspoon are two of the eight players released, with 14 players in total departing with loan players included. Former Hibs manager Neil Lennon took charge in the latter stages of the season and they secured their place in the Scottish Championship, avoiding any relegation play-off race drama after Hamilton Accies were deducted 15 points.

Wighton initially joined on loan from Hearts in February 2021 before making the move permanent in the next summer transfer window. He has spent the second half of the season on loan at Montrose, where he recently picked up a nasty head injury.

Former Hearts and Hibs men exit Dunfermline

The striker made 37 appearances in maroon, scoring seven times, with another former Jambo in Chris Hamilton offered a new contract. He came through the Gorgie youth system and has gone on to make 118 appearances for Dunfermline. Wotherspoon started his senior career at Hibs, appearing 155 times between 2009-2013 before becoming a St Johnstone legend over a 10-year stretch. He’s since featured for Inverness CT, Dundee United and now the Pars.

A club statement reads: “Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, Dunfermline Athletic can provide the following squad update. Leaving the club at the end of their contracts are Aaron Comrie, Joe Chalmers, Craig Wighton, Rhys Breen, David Wotherspoon, Craig Clay, Michael O’Halloran and Omar Taylor-Clarke.

“The club would like to thank each and every one of the players departing KDM Group East End Park for their efforts while at the club. Forward Craig Wighton initially joined the club on loan from Hearts in February 2021 before making the move permanent in June of the same year. Craig made 119 appearances for the club and picked up a League One winners medal with the Pars. This summer David Wotherspoon joined the club, and the Canadian internationalist went on to make 37 appearances.

“Our loanees have also returned to their parent clubs, and everyone at Dunfermline Athletic would like to thank each player for their efforts during their time at KDM Group East End Park. Dialogue remains ongoing with Chris Hamilton, Josh Cooper, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Jeremiah Chilokoa Mullen and Victor Wanyama.

Ex-Hearts star injury

There was concern for Wighton at Montrose after the striker started a game against Arbroath, substituted and then leaving Links Park on a stretcher while wearing an oxygen mask after the head blow. He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Manager Stewart Petrie said: "I think from a result perspective that kind of goes into the background when you see a head knock like that. He's away to hospital, that's all we know at this moment in time. Fingers crossed there's nothing too severe with it, we'll just wait on an update with that. He'll certainly be out for a considerable time, a big blow for Craig to start with and a big blow for us. These things happen, but he'll be in a bit of pain no doubt about that. Hopefully he does make a speedy recovery.”