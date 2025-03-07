The former Hearts, Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham man has made donation to help out after a Rangers fan passed abroad.

A former Hearts, Leeds United and Scotland star has shown his charitable side with a donation to a fan who died on a trip to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers.

The Light Blues won 3-1 away from home in the Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday night. Tragedy struck before the game when supporter, Christopher Porter, was killed in Istanbul, who hails from the same region as where Robert Snodgrass comes from.

Snodgrass started his career at Livingston before making himself a favourite at Leeds United. He played for Scotland and featured at clubs like Norwich City, Hull City, West Ham United, Aston Villa, West Brom and Luton Town before returning to Scottish football at Hearts. The 37-year-old retired after 25 outings in maroon.

Brilliant gesture from ex-Hearts man

The Gofundme page after Porter’s tragic passing shows a huge donation from Snodgrass, capped 28 times for his country, as the ex-Leeds United and Hearts man put £1k into a pot that has over £100k in it. Almost instantly after the fundraiser was put up online, thousands of pounds was quickly raised.

The page reads: “Hi as everybody is aware Christopher potter was tragically killed while away watching his beloved Rangers, let’s try and get some money together to help with any costs needed, his funeral or getting him home or just to help his wife and kids, Let’s dig deep all donations will be greatly appreciated.”

Rangers and Fenerbahce reaction

A Rangers statement reads: “We are devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul. The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.

Fenerbahce’s statement added: “ “We extend our deepest condolences to Rangers FC and the entire Rangers community We are deeply saddened to receive the heartbreaking news that a Rangers FC supporter, who travelled to Istanbul to support his team in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 against our club Fenerbahce, has tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to his family, Rangers FC, and their community.”