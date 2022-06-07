Ex-Hearts midfielder pens emotional goodbye after being frozen out by club

The 33-year-old last played for the club on March 15 despite being captain of the Gosford side and having enjoyed a productive first half of the campaign.

Though manager Nick Montgomery – ex-Sheffield United and Scotland under-21 international – insisted the decision was based on form, it later became apparent Bozanic was frozen out as another appearance would’ve triggered a contract extension.

His exit brings to an end his third spell with the Mariners. He played youth football there before making a move to Reading. After three years in England he returned to his former club, whom he helped win the A-League in consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2013.

Oliver Bozanic, pictured with Central Coast Mariners team-mate, and former Hibs ace, Jason Cummings. Picture: Getty

He wrote on Instagram: “I would like to thank everyone involved who has made my time back at the @ccmariners so special.

“Thank you to my family and friends who have always supported me. It’s been so nice after many years away to be back playing in front of you.

“It’s been an honour to captain the club where I have grown up and to represent the Central Coast.

“I would like to thank all the players for the great memories we have created here.

“A fantastic achievement at the club over the past two seasons, a 3rd place finish, the highest finish in many years, and a cup finals appearance have been special. Not only for the players and club who have given everything but also for the supporters who have always turned up.

“I would have loved to continue my career here, to captain and represent my community but unfortunately Its now time to move forward.

“I have loved every moment. Thank you. Good luck and all the best.”

Bozanic spent two years as a Hearts player after being signed by Craig Levein in the summer of 2018. Though he largely featured as a squad player, he still made 60 appearances and scored a couple of memorable goals in the 1-0 Scottish Cup victory over Rangers and 3-1 derby win at Easter Road before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down football.

