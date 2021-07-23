Ex-Hearts star Joe Hamill makes managerial move

Ex-Hearts star Joe Hamill has swapped Haddington for Mussleburgh. Picture: SNS

The 37-year-old was absent from the Hi-Hi’s 4-1 win over Arniston Rangers during the week in the East of Scotland Football League 1st Division Conference A.

Hamill takes charge of Musselburgh, who play in the East of Scotland Premier Division, two games into the campaign.

They currently sit seventh having picked up four points, their latest result being a 2-0 win over Sauchie on Tuesday.

Hamill, who played for Hearts between 2000 and 2005, spent four years as player/manager at Haddington where he had a positive impact on the club, on and off the field, introducing a way of playing with a young team.

David Simmonds also makes the move from Millfield to Olive Bank to take the assistant manager position having been goalkeeping coach at Haddington.

"Joe is a well known face to many of our players and is good friends with club captain Mathu King having both been at Hearts at the same time in their career,” a statement from Musselburgh said.

“We can all now look forward to seeing the club continue to progress as we have done in recent years with Joe in charge with the assistance of David (Simmy).

"We are also delighted to have Liam Burns and Chris Binnie remain at the club as First Team Coach and Goalkeeping Coach.”

Hamill will take charge of his first game on Saturday when Musselburgh face Crossgates Primrose in the league.

Haddington have made the swift move to appoint assistant Scott Bonar as the new boss.

“Naturally we're very disappointed to lose Joe and Simmie, but also thankful for their services in their time at Millfield – both absolute gentlemen,” the club said.

"As a player Joe's up there with the best to have worn Hi Hi's colours.

“Wish the guys well with the challenges of their new roles.

“In the wake of Joe Hamill's departure, we're delighted to announce his assistant Scott Bonar takes over the managerial reins at Millfield with immediate effect.