The former Sunderland, Rangers and Hearts man has been embroiled in a remarkable referee gaffe that has sparked rage.

A former Hearts star has found himself in the middle of a bizzare controversy in the lower leagues of Scottish football.

Kyle Lafferty has had a career well-travelled and after stints with the likes of Rangers, Burnley and Palermo, rocked up at Hearts in 2017 before leaving for Ibrox. Now 37, he is in the West of Scotland Football League system with Johnstone Burgh, who beat Darvel 2-1 on Saturday in peculiar circumstances.

He was named a sub for the West of Scotland Premier Division clash on Saturday and was subbed on in the second half with his side a goal down. He was quickly taken off by boss boss Murdo MacKinnon as he was the sixth substitute used by the home side, going over their allocated number of subs allowed.

A seven-minute delay ensued as the match officials realised a glaring error had been made but not before the former Hearts striker won a 77th minute penalty. He was soon subbed but Darvel tension soon turned to pure anger after Fraser Mullen’s spot-kick was allowed to stand despite the nature of Lafferty’s appearance in the game

Furious response

Johnstone Burgh won the game through a late Aaron Mason strike Darvel had said in an initial statement: “Darvel Football Club is very disappointed that the result of today’s match at Johnstone Burgh was unfairly influenced by the introduction of a sixth substitute by Johnstone Burgh, in breach of the IFAB laws and WOSFL rules.

“That this breach of the laws was not identified by the SFA match officials is also disappointing. We are presently considering our options and have informed the WOSFL as such.”

They have since followed up with: “Please see the attached message we received from the league secretary yesterday evening : “I have been made aware by Steven Harris from the Scottish FA referees department of an incident at today's match where it is alleged that Johnstone Burgh used 6 substitutions during the match. The WOSFL board will await the match referees report and launch an investigation. both clubs will be invited to provide a written statement to give your club views of the incident. this investigation will be undertaken by discipline secretary, Peter Ferguson.”

How Darvel feel about incident

Darvel boss Michael Oliver said in his post-match interview: “The referee ruined the game, we’ve ultimately been cheated. I can’t stand here and say anything else. We’re winning 1-0 and I thought we were really comfortable, they might have had more of the ball but they weren’t hurting us.

“They missed one big chance from a header that they should score but other than that our goalkeeper had one really good save. If you can come through a game here and say that about your goalie then you’ve done well.

“Look, it’s a disgrace really. I’m kind of lost for words, actually. I feel sick and it almost makes you not want to be involved in football if the referees can be as bad as that, it’s honestly incredible. But them (Johnstone Burgh) as well, how can they make six subs and just get away with it? I don’t really know what else to say. I’m absolutely sick about the full thing.”