Ex-Hibs boss Neil Lennon to be in Celtic dugout for Hearts trip as he replaces Brendan Rodgers

Celtic have announced the appointment of Neil Lennon as their new manager until the end of the season – and the former Hibs boss will take charge of the champions’ trip to Hearts on Wednesday night.

Lennon, who departed Hibs at the end of last month by mutual consent, was confirmed as Celtic manager until the end of the season shortly after Leicester announced Brendan Rodgers as their new boss.

He takes over at Celtic Park with the reigning champions currently eight points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership

Lennon won three league titles and two Scottish Cups in just over four years as Celtic manager after taking over from Tony Mowbray, initially on a temporary basis, in March 2010, before leaving in May 2014.

Celtic confirmed Lennon would be in charge for Wednesday’s trip to Gorgie, with new assistant manager John Kennedy and first-team coach Damien Duff by his side.

Lennon was hit by a coin thrown from the Main Stand on last visit to Tynecastle when he was in charge of the Hibees during a 0-0 draw on Hallowe’en.

The 47-year-old will also make a quick return to Easter Road, with his second match away at Hibs on Saturday in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Lennon said in a statement: “I am absolutely delighted to be named manager of Celtic again. This is a club which has been such a huge part of my life already and it is an honour to be asked to return.

“I have given everything to Celtic as a player and manager already in my career and I am ready to do the same again. I will be doing all I can to continue the great work that has gone on in recent years.

“I am returning to one of the biggest and best clubs in world football and I can’t wait to get started.”

Lennon officially left his role as Hibs head coach on January 30 following a suspension for a reported training-ground bust-up. The Northern Irishman departed with Hibs lying eighth in the Premiership.