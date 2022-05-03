Exclusive: Cammy Logan eyes perfect ending to Edinburgh City loan as he reveals influence of former Hearts star

The Hearts right-back joined the club in the January transfer window and has played a part in City moving up the table into the play-off places.

They host Dumbarton at Ainslie Park in the first leg of the semi-finals this evening. The Citizens are looking to gain some measure of revenge on the Sons for denying their promotion hopes last season with a narrow win across the two-legged play-off final.

Logan has thoroughly enjoyed his experience in the north of Edinburgh, particularly as he’s looking to emulate the two managers he’s worked under: Gary Naysmith and now Alan Maybury.

Cammy Logan in action for Edinburgh City against Aberdeen during a Scottish Cup match at Pittodrie earlier this season. Picture: SNS

The Irishman is in interim charge after Naysmith’s sacking in March and Logan is keen to take what he’s learned from the ex-Hearts right-back when he returns to Tynecastle this summer.

“It would be great to get this club promoted. That's what I wanted from this loan deal. When I came to the club I think we were fifth or sixth. The goal has been to get into the play-offs so it would be great for myself but also for the boys as well,” Logan told the Evening News.

“I've had two gaffers now and both have been really good with me. It's everything I've wanted from the loan: it's game time, it's pushing for promotion, playing every week for three points. It's been a good experience.

“Alan Maybury has been great for me. Obviously he's somebody who not only played my position but did so for my parent club. He gives me little tips here and there. He's got all of the rest of the boys playing for him as well.

“I'm more just concentrating on my form at Edinburgh City rather than asking him for any tips for going back to Hearts. But I can take everything he's taught me when I go back to Tynecastle and hopefully it'll really help my career.”

Next year will be the most important in Logan’s young career to date as he enters the final 12 months of his deal at Hearts. The 20-year-old was close to making a breakthrough earlier this campaign with Hearts carrying no experienced alternative to Michael Smith at right wing-back until January, but a back injury robbed Logan of the chance to make his mark on the first-team. He’s hoping for better luck this time around.

“I had the injury last year which put me out for a few months, but now it's all about going back to pre-season, coming in fit and strong and giving myself every chance. I just need to keep my head down, work hard and hope for the best,” he said.

“Obviously they're doing very well at the moment. Any experience I can get with them, even in pre-season, would be great.

“I'm still training full-time with Hearts and they're constantly in touch asking how my games are going. The assistants come down quite a few times to see me play. They give me regular feedback as much as they can, because there's quite a few boys out on loan. When they do come I get some good feedback. As a young player I'm just always hungry to learn.”

