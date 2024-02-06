There is a revitalised and rejuvenated feeling within Dexter Lembikisa following his loan move to Hearts. Four games into his stay in Edinburgh, the young defender is thriving with a licence to attack. Parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers are taking note and keeping tabs on his progress.

Lembikisa spent 27 games primarily on the back foot during the first half of the season whilst on loan at Rotherham United. Sitting bottom of the English Championship, matches were often firefighting exercises largely spent defending against more dominant opponents. Switching to Tynecastle last month gave the player a sense of freedom.

As a Jamaican internationalist, Lembikisa is no stranger to a touch of flair or flamboyance. He likes a swagger forward from right-back and possesses enough close control and trickery to trouble opposing full-backs. Hearts are expected to attack most opponents as one of Scotland's bigger clubs, something which suits their newest defensive recruit.

"I'm enjoying it, there is a lot of attacking, a lot of the ball and a lot of competing. It's definitely good for me to play in these types of games," said Lembikisa, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. "Playing with the ball is the biggest thing for me here. In my previous loan, I didn't play much with the ball. When a team is in a tough spot, they are less likely to be playing and taking risks.

"Here at Hearts, we can take more risks and try to play and I'm liking it. Steven Naismith [head coach] giving us the freedom to play and keep the ball is good for my development. Other than that, it's the same. You are competing and fighting. Before you do the pretty stuff on the ball, you need the fundamentals. On the ball, I'm developing and getting better."

The Wolves pathways manager, Steve Davis, is tasked with monitoring all young players at the English Premier League club. "I've had a few chats with the loan staff but not too much," explained Lembikisa. "I think they want to let me get settled in myself and let me understand what the gaffer wants from me. Hearts is obviously a big club in Scotland which wants to compete. We are doing that. I like this club.

"From the first game at Tynecastle, I knew this was a demanding place to play. I think that's good. It keeps you on your toes and helps get the best from you. The fans can always help when we're struggling. They can get us back up to a good standard. It depends on the players, of course. For some players, it can help boost them. That encouragement is good to have when you are playing."

One substitute appearance, three starts and one goal amount to a solid start for Lembikisa in Scotland. He is expected to retain his place in the Hearts team for Wednesday's Premiership visit to St Johnstone. After an open encounter at Dundee on Saturday which the visitors won 3-2, he is convinced that attack is the way forward.