News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Exclusive: FC Zurich technical team manager Jose Goncalves speaks on Europa League tie and Hearts memories

FC Zurich’s technical team manager Jose Goncalves spoke exclusively to the Evening News in Swizerland.

By Barry Anderson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 4:52 pm

The former Tynecastle defender now works in an overseeing role with the Swiss champions and is relishing tomorrow night’s Europa League play-off in St Gallen.

Now 36, Goncalves retired as a player last year and is eager to return to Edinburgh for next week’s second leg.

As the Zurich players trained at Kybunpark, Goncalves chatted on video about his Hearts memories and how Zurich look to seize their chance to reach the Europa League groups.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Hearts explain why they consulted Celtic and Rangers over training plan for Zuri...
Former Hearts defender Jose Goncalves is now FC Zurich technical team manager.
Europa LeagueTynecastle