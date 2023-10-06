Frankie Kent is enjoying life at Hearts and the song fans have dedicated to him. Pic: SNS

You occasionally detect Frankie Kent’s Essex accent from the press box during Hearts games. The booming voice pierces through the noise from thousands of boisterous fans as he bawls instructions with an on-field authority team-mates daren’t question. The central defender stood out during 13 appearances in maroon so far and is already becoming a bit of cult hero in Gorgie.

We’ve all heard the chant. “Frankie Kent is magic, he wears a magic hat.” Even Kent’s organisational shouts couldn’t drown that out. It is the biggest sign of supporters’ affection for a summer signing from Peterborough United who is just what they needed: A physical and rugged centre-back who defends aggressively but can also distribute the ball comfortably. With Craig Halkett injured, Kent has taken on that mantle. Some have even touted him as a potential Hearts captain.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

It is wise not to get too carried away so early in a new player’s stay, although Kent’s enthusiasm for this love-in makes that difficult. He is inspired hearing his song during matches. “I’m happy about it, I’m not going to complain,” laughs the 27-year-old, speaking exclusively to the Evening News. “I do enjoy it and it’s nice to have that from the fans already. It maybe adds more pressure on me because now I can’t play badly or make a mistake. I’ve loved it, really. I’ve loved the reception and how welcoming the fans have been with me.”

Not only them. Joe Savage, the Hearts sporting director, even joined in with the Kent chant whilst mingling with supporters in Thessaloniki’s Dubliner bar during last month’s Europa Conference League trip to Greece. “I had the same song at my last club. Well, very similar. Here it’s “Scottish Cup” instead of “promotion” but I’ll take that all day,” continues Kent. “I really appreciate it. I’d much prefer it this way than not have the song or the reception I’ve had. Fans have brought me in and taken to me so I just want it to continue.”

Should he help their team to victory over Hibs on Saturday, he could probably stay as long as he likes. Edinburgh derby fortunes are often used to measure players’ long-term suitability at both Tynecastle Park and Easter Road. Kent is well placed to handle the scrutiny. After being released by Arsenal aged 16, a debut for Colchester United at 18 brought a swift apprenticeship in defending, positioning and shouting. He has utilised that and his Essex upbringing to build a solid football career.

“I’ve been fortunate with the amount of games I’ve played so far in my career,” he explains. “I’ve had to learn very quickly what needs to be done playing from such a young age. I’m not saying I’m the finished article or anything like that, but it has helped my game needing to stay alert and concentrated if I’m talking and trying to organise everything else as well. The team does well with it and, thankfully, we have a decent defensive record so far. Hopefully we can carry that on. I feel the team is starting to progress so we want to keep that going.”

Kent is one of the principal reasons for the improved defensive stats. Hearts have conceded only three goals in seven league games so far compared to eight after the same number of fixtures last season. Hibs will bring a potent attacking line with them to Tynecastle after scoring 11 times in their seven Premiership matches. Kent anticipates a good rumble with the new neighbours.

“This is the thing. I’ve met people around the city, Hearts fans who have helped me settle in. That’s people in a shop or others around the streets and the first thing they have said is how good this game will be. The boys have said the same about the atmosphere and the fact it will be very hostile. I’m really looking forward to it all and hopefully we can come out on top.

“When I first signed for Hearts, that’s what people were taking about: The derby days, how good they are, the atmosphere and stuff. We won our last two games but I know form goes out of the window and it’s who plays best on the day. This is the one everyone wants to win, bragging rights and so on.”

There is no doubt he will again be an integral figure in his first Edinburgh derby. Kent has played every minute of every competitive game this season, except the last 15 of August’s 4-0 Viaplay Cup win over Partick Thistle. Rest doesn’t interest him. “I’ve been well happy,” he says. “I’ve managed to play all the games so far, get the minutes in, and long may that continue.

“It takes time to get used to how we want to play, new team-mates, how they play. Overall, I’m fairly happy with how things have gone. I feel I’ve settled in now and I’m getting used to everything. I just want to stay fit and help the team keep progressing. I think we’ve seen progress in the last couple of weeks. We had that one bad game and poor performance at St Mirren. Since we came back from the last international break, I think you’ve seen what we want to do and how we want to play. The results have gone our way.”

His derby record could be better. “We won one and lost one last season with Peterborough against Cambridge. I didn’t play for Colchester against Ipswich in the league but the other derby there is Southend. At that time the team wasn’t doing so well, so we’ll leave that one out.”