Barely anyone is around at Riccarton. Corridors are quiet, training is finished and the giant indoor astrodome is empty. Alan Forrest saunters along in civilian gear, looking relaxed in a hoody and casual bottoms. So he should. He is very much Hearts' man-of-the-moment after two goals in his last two games - one a 25-yard belter against Hibs.

He looks slightly bashful at the suggestion he is an Edinburgh derby hero, but that's precisely what he is. Scoring against Ross County the previous week brings him into Sunday's Premiership meeting with Celtic in fine form. A season and a bit into life at Tynecastle Park, the 27-year-old is finally threatening to fulfil that undoubted potential.

He is a fairly reserved character overall, but there is a detectable spring in his step as he discusses the next couple of weeks. Celtic and brother James visit Gorgie on Sunday, then it's a trip to Ibrox, then former club Livingston are next on the fixture list before the Viaplay Cup semi-final with Rangers at Hampden Park.

It's certainly a good time to be making your mark and securing a spot in the Hearts starting line-up. Forrest has been unable to command a sustained run in the team since arriving from Livingston in summer 2022, but there is a feeling he has timed this rise to prominence perfectly.

"To get a run in the team is good for any player," he said, speaking exclusively to the Evening News. "My goal against Ross County was good to give us the win. The goal against Hibs was great for me personally, although the shine was taken off a bit with the end result being 2-2. I've scored two in the last two games which is great for me, but you want to kick on now."

First, he is asked to wallow momentarily in the euphoria of the best goal of his career. With his weaker left foot, as well. "It was a big derby game so, obviously, to score was massive," smiled Forrest. "We were 1-0 up at the time and you see the fans' reaction. There was such a buzz about the stadium. Even afterwards, the fans were great with me. A lot of them came over to me after the game. To score in that kind of game, probably with the best goal I've ever scored as well, was a special moment for me.

"I knew it was going in the net. You can hit a lot of those shots and they don't go there, but as soon as I came inside I knew I was going to hit it early. So I've hit it right away and I could just see it. I was right behind it and I just knew it was flying in. It was one of those you knew you had hit it so sweetly."

Underpinning the winger's recent progress is a realisation that he is on the pitch simply to do what he is good at: Taking risks, eliminating opponents, creating chances and scoring goals. This streamlining or simplifying of his game is serving Hearts well.

"A player in my position, as one of the front three players, your role is not to be safe," explained Forrest. "Your role is to beat players, take risks and set up goals. As I've got the chance to come back into the team, I've taken that on board as much as I can. That is my game. I would rather be a player who is taking on opponents, getting on the front foot and being positive. It's just about me getting the chance to do that so hopefully I can keep progressing."

If he can replicate recent form over the next few weeks against Celtic and Rangers, he risks becoming a fully-fledged Hearts hero. That prospect seemed some way off just a few weeks ago, but Forrest has worked tirelessly to reimpose himself under head coach Steven Naismith.

Management speak highly of his character, work rate and commitment to the team cause. All are attributes not always associated with skilful wingers. Forrest is happy to buck any trend and show he has what it takes to become a Tynecastle mainstay.

"No matter what the games are it's good to get a run because this league is tough. We are coming into fixtures that are really tough with Celtic this weekend and then Rangers after that. Then it's Rangers again in the Viaplay Cup semi-final with Livingston in between. They are not an easy team either, so it's definitely a demanding run.

"I think everyone is going to be needed on this kind of run with the games coming thick and fast. Whoever is selected, we are all pushing for the same aim and you know what you need to bring to the team."

This weekend brings another confrontation with Forrest's elder brother James, who is five years his senior. The Celtic player is not an automatic starter under Brendan Rodgers and may find himself on the bench at Tynecastle. There is both sibling and professional rivalry between the pair, but the novelty of brothers on opposite sides has worn off a tad.

