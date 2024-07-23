Exclusive: Hearts forward James Wilson talks FIFA, feeling bloated and gaining weight

SNS

It’s been a demanding few months for the teenager

Outwardly, there doesn’t appear to be much change as James Wilson saunters into view. His slender frame and youthful face are still the first things you notice, just like our first interview six months ago following his senior Hearts debut. He is very much still a raw teenager eager to make his way in professional football.

The demands on his young body having increased considerably in recent months, though. He explains weight gain, consuming large amounts of food and honing his physique to compete in the unforgiving environments of his chosen sport. He remains a physically-slight 17-year-old, yet progress is steady and personal discipline on point.

Wilson has gained several kilograms whilst, crucially, maintaining the same level of body fat. It is the exact combination needed for someone in his position who needs to bulk up without becoming less mobile. “Last year, I think I knew that's what I wanted to do to be able to compete a bit more,” he says, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News.

“You see the size of some the guys you are playing against and how powerful they are. To compete at the top level, you need to have some physical ability. I put on something like 8kg last season in muscle. My body fat stayed the same. That's a big thing for me. I need to put more [weight] on and keep doing what I'm doing.

“I definitely do a bit more gym, but it isn't just that. You can do all the gym work you want, but if you are not eating what you need to eat to put on the muscle, then that's another thing. The diet is so important. I'm eating so much more than I did before. I thought I was eating a lot and now this is scary how much I'm trying to eat just to keep on the muscle that I've put on.

“That's hard. I just feel bloated constantly trying to put on the weight. That's almost as hard as doing the gym work because you actually don't want to eat as much. It sounds sad saying that because there will be people who want to get weight off and they will tell you that is a lot harder, which I can understand.

“It's still hard trying to put on the weight when you are not someone who naturally puts weight on. It's not the sort of foods, it's just that the portion sizes have increased. I have to increase carbs and increase protein, then just keep eating. I feel bloated but just keep eating as much as I can. As long as I'm just eating more than I did before, that's the goal for me.”

If food is the means, then the end is a place in the Hearts first team. Wilson broke through last season and managed three appearances as a substitute, complemented by B team outings in the Lowland League. Those hinted at the potential within one of the most prodigious youngsters ever to emerge from the Riccarton youth academy.

Understandably, he wants more this term. “I'm just trying to get as many minutes as possible. I want to try and have more of an impact in games this season. I think I've had the experiences where I've come on and just been playing. Now I want to have the impact, help the team, carry the ball forward, win duels, be someone who can have an influence on the game. That's the biggest thing for me to learn from the games we have played - how can I have an impact?”

A prospective loan move to build experience and momentum cannot be discounted. Hearts will use younger players in their B team where possible but there may come a time when the fifth tier of Scottish football is no longer challenging enough. Wilson is not against the idea of going on loan should it arise.

“Yeah, if the option came and they thought it was right,” he remarks. “I would always have to think about it because it's got to suit me, it's got to suit the club, it's got to suit the club I'm going to. There are always options. We have a good B team here. That's the reason we have that, so you don't need to go out on loan. I can play here in the Lowland League and be training with Hearts.”

You sense he doesn’t want to wander too far from the first-team squad. The learning curve is steep right now for a player of his age exposed to senior professionals. There is also the Steven Naismith factor. For Wilson, a teenage striker, being coached by a former Scotland internationalist who played in the English Premier League is something of a holy grail.

“We have regular chats. We don't sit down for big long talks, we talk about things on the training pitch,” says the player. “It's just little details. If I do something, he will correct it and maybe we will watch it back on video. It's small things: What he wants to see from me, how I can fit into the team he wants to play. It's hard to summarise it but it's looking at link-up play, how can I play off others, how can I influence things.”

There was much to learn last week when young Wilson took to the field against Tottenham Hotspur at Tynecastle. Sharing a pitch with the likes of Emerson Royal and Timo Werner evoked memories of trying to beat those very players whilst holding a Playstation controller in his bedroom at home.

“They are a top team. Playing against them is tough,” he smiles. “You see the pace and power they've got. You just have to take out what you can. We were a bit further into pre-season than them and maybe a bit more fatigued, but these games are a good test for someone like me. You see guys like Son and Werner, these are guys I'd be playing on FIFA a few years ago.

“You just have to remember that it's another game. It is a bit surreal. When you look back at it now, it's crazy. I think it's just natural. For me, it's trying to be natural. I don't think I do anything that I wouldn't do in an under-18s game or a B team game. It's just another game.

“When you are watching, it looks easier. You think: 'Yeah, that's where I need to be.' You watch people in your position thinking what they should do, what they are doing well and what they aren't. As soon as you are on the pitch, it's like: 'Wow.' The pace of the game is really quick and you need to adapt. That's probably the toughest part. Once you are in the game, you feel a bit more comfortable.