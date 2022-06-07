Exclusive: Hearts in talks to sign Dundee United's Lewis Neilson

Hearts have held talks with Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson in an attempt to lure him to Tynecastle Park, the Evening News can reveal.

By Barry Anderson
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 10:10 am

The 19-year-old is out of contract and spoke to United about an extension but several other clubs in Scotland and England are now circling. Hearts are pushing hard for his signature and feel he could develop into a first-team regular.

They could avoid paying United compensation due to the timing of the Tannadice club’s contract offer to Neilson. Teams south of the Border are also aware that the player is available as a free agent.

United have not given up hope of keeping him, however competition for his services is growing. The teenager is now considering his options and wants to ensure he plays every week next term.

He can operate at right-back and centre-back and is comfortable in a three-man or four-man defence. He has represented Scotland at under-16 and under-17 level and is viewed as a player with considerable potential.

Neilson joined United at the age of ten and progressed through their youth academy system before signing his first professional contract in summer 2019. That agreement was then extended until this summer after he impressed.

Hearts feel Neilson could add depth to their back four as they try to finalise the signing of Australian internationalist Kye Rowles. He is waiting for a UK work permit to be approved.

John Souttar has left to join Rangers on a pre-contract agreement so defensive reinforcements are a priority at Tynecastle this summer.

Hearts are keen to sign Lewis Neilson from Dundee United.

