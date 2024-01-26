Exclusive Macaulay Tait interview: The one-touch kid coming of age at Hearts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The poise beyond his years and cultured left foot instantly drew attention. Then came the vision and awareness to constantly find space. Yet, what really set Macaulay Tait apart as he dictated Hearts' second-half comeback against Dundee on Tuesday was direct and incisive passing through gale-force winds and rain.

The midfielder displayed a brand of one-touch and two-touch football no-one could fail to appreciate. His influence as Hearts overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to win 3-2 prompted head coach Steven Naismith to label him man of the match. Seeing him move off opponents to fire first-time balls into more advanced team-mates was like watching a seasoned footballing veteran. Tait is just 18 years old, though.

Tuesday night at Tynecastle Park was only his third outing at senior level. He has never played from the start. That may change on Saturday against Aberdeen following the impact of this diminutive playmaker. He claimed an assist for Calem Nieuwenhof to score Hearts' first goal against Dundee and later supplied Alan Forrest with the ball for the winger to feed Yutaro Oda, who then struck the winner.

Tait's statistics from the game would normally belong to an experienced pro. He completed 25 out of 27 passes from just 31 touches in total, underlining the one-touch philosophy. He won three out of three challenges on the ground and two out of three in the air despite being only 5ft 6ins tall. Add in his part in two goals and it amounts to an outstanding evening's work. He was only on the pitch for 34 minutes.

"It's just good to finally be able to show what I can do and get opportunities because I know Naisy trusts me and likes me. I'm trying to repay his faith. I can't stop smiling after that game. I'm so happy," said the teenager, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. "The boys have been great with me on and off the pitch. They have really helped me a lot and Tuesday was the same. They told me to stay focused and keep doing what I'm doing.

"It was a poor first half from us. We can't keep giving away two-goal leads. It was good to come on and make a difference. That's the longest I've played so far for the first team and it was nice to have a hand in the goals. I like to get the ball from defenders and play it through the lines to forward players, then let them do their stuff. I don't mind doing the defensive side of the game, either. I quite like tackling and breaking things up.

"Most importantly, I like getting on the ball and getting the team playing. My instructions were just to go and play the game I've played with Naisy before: Pick up second balls, get the ball down and get the boys going forward. It was a bit end-to-end and the ball was up in the air quite a lot. It just needed someone to bring it down, put their foot on the ball and take the sting out of the game a wee bit."

Tait was the perfect candidate. His relationship with Naismith dates back to the manager's time as Hearts B team coach. Indeed, he would have broken into the first team earlier had injuries not hindered his progress. The last few weeks have been the most exhilarating of the youngster's fledgling career.

A first-team debut for the final few minutes at Celtic Park saw him savour Hearts' first league win there for 16 years. Then came another fleeting appearance the following week against St Mirren. Dundee was undoubtedly the night he properly announced himself to the Tynecastle support. "I've been involved in three tough games but good games," said the player. "I've been chucked into a tough place but I feel I have shown I can deal with it. I want to keep playing and keep showing the fans and Naisy what I can do.

"I'm always trying to push. I need to keep myself in the [matchday] squads. I've seen Denholm - he has now guaranteed himself a place in the squad through what he has done on the training pitch and in games. That's where I want to get to. I want to make sure Naisy feels he can't leave me out. Then, when I get to that point, I'll try to push and get a place in the starting line-up."

Some fans are already calling for it to happen. Sarcasm is never far from the wit of Scottish football followers and, following his exploits against Dundee, Tait is a name on many people's lips. When news of a delay to Scott Fraser's proposed loan move to Gorgie from Charlton Athletic emerged late on Tuesday night, one response on social media read: "Cancel it and play Tait."

Physically, Tait won't stand up to the brute strength of most players who frequent the Scottish Premiership. What sets him apart is his mind, quick-thinking and that touch-and-go philosophy. Are there more teens like him lurking behind the walls of Riccarton, waiting to graduate from the Hearts youth academy? More than likely. James Wilson, Finlay Pollock and Aidan Denholm were also part of the squad against Dundee as Naismith's development plan continues.

Tait speaks as maturely as he plays when asked to assess the bigger picture at his club. "Loads of the B team boys have stepped up to train with the first team. It has been good having them next to you," he said. "It helps knowing everyone is in it together and it shows there is a pathway for us. That gives us all confidence to show what we can do.

"I want to play as much as possible. I haven't played as much as I'm used to in the first half of the season. I've been in and out of squads between the first team and B team. I'm trying to play 90 minutes as much as I can. Every minute I get on the pitch, I just want to enjoy it and play as well as I can."

The 34 he played against Dundee will be remembered as the night this young man came of age in front of a growing fanbase.