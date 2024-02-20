Nathaniel Atkinson has been in Scotland long enough to understand the footballing landscape. Despite Hearts sitting 14 points clear in third place in the Premiership having won eight successive games and not lost in 12, another challenge lies ahead. Forthcoming matches against Rangers, Hibs and Celtic will be a yardstick by which to measure their progress, something Atkinson has no issue with.

The Australian international defender recently returned from the Asian Cup in Qatar and appeared as a substitute in Hearts' last two matches. He eased back into club duties against Airdrie in the Scottish Cup before a key involvement in the second goal during Saturday's 2-0 league win over Motherwell [click here to watch the celebrations].

It would be a major surprise if Atkinson did not slot back into Hearts' starting line-up for Saturday's visit to Ibrox. Then it's back-to-back matches at Tynecastle Park against Hibs and Celtic. All three fixtures come inside a demanding eight days and will go a long way towards determining where Steven Naismith side's stand in comparison to the top two clubs in the country.

"As the games go on, we are getting better and better," said Atkinson, speaking exclusive to the Edinburgh News. "We are getting familiar with how Naisy wants us to play. He has been in the job for a while now and, once you get some consistent form, everything comes easier afterwards.

"It's obviously three big games coming up. Saturday was a good result to get a coupe of more points ahead of the rest of the pack. What comes now is that we've got three games to prove we really mean business and that we are going places. That's what the message from Naisy has been as well.

"They are probably the biggest games of the year - the derby and the two Old Firm teams. You are coming back from an international quarter-final and these are the games you want to play in. We had some good results against Hibs and Celtic this season, so hopefully we can continue. The games will come thick and fast so we take it one match at a time."

Hearts must also show their adaptability in these fixtures, something they have become rather adept at as this season has evolved. Playing a back four or a three-man central defence, a front three or three advanced midfielders in behind a striker, flipping from one system to another does not seem to faze the squad. They will need to think on their feet in the games ahead.

"Every game will be different, we can show our strengths in different ways in different games," said Atkinson. "Saturday was a very professional performance but the next three games are all different beasts. Sometimes form goes out of the window in derbies because it's just about winning the game.

"Playing Celtic and Rangers, they will be good footballing games. It won't just be about physicality, it will be about who uses the ball best. We like to call ourselves a good passing team so you want to show that in these games."

Hearts are currently 11 points behind Celtic and 12 off league-leaders Rangers with 12 matches left. Since Atkinson arrived in Edinburgh from Melbourne City in January 2022, his team have not been in better shape to mount a challenge to the Glasgow duopoly.

"Probably not. We have gone on a long run getting points and wins and results both home and away. We beat Celtic away in December, which doesn't happen easily. We beat Hibs as well. We were a bit disappointing in the [League] Cup semi against Rangers and we want to deal with that. Our form speaks for itself. We are confident going into any game these days."

Whilst Atkinson and his Tynecastle colleague Kye Rowles helped Australia reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals, his right-back spot at Hearts was filled by new loan signing Dexter Lembikisa. He has now recovered mentally from the tournament and is ready to push for a starting place at Ibrox.

"It shows how the team is building that we are getting stronger in every position," explained Atkinson. "We watched not just Dexter do well but the whole team do well while we were away. It's all about fighting for those places and continuing to build the performances.