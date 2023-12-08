Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Nathaniel Atkinson fell in a crumpled heap in Paisley back in September, all connected with Hearts feared the worst. Initial concerns were that the Australian had broken his leg. Those were allayed by scans which uncovered a far more curious issue.

Atkinson had suffered a syndesmosis injury and ended up spending almost three months sidelined. He returned against Rangers on Wednesday night and played 45 minutes, happy simply to put the unusual problem behind him. "I knew I'd done something at time time," he told the Edinburgh News. "We were afraid it was a leg-break but I got cleared for that.

"I had to go for more scans and it was a syndesmosis. It's one of those things that takes a longer time than normal ankle ligaments. It's like a tendon which holds the two bones together, a tricky one which needs longer to heal.

"It was good to just get back out there on Wednesday after close to three months. It was never the idea for me to play a full game, I just got through as much as I could. I've missed a lot of games, wasn't training, just spending lots of days in the gym. It's a bit frustrating at times but I felt I was in a good mental space outside of football. That helped me."

With the on-loan right-back Odel Offiah back at parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, Hearts need Atkinson now. They are third in the Premiership and won four league matches in succession before the narrow 1-0 defeat by Rangers in midweek. There are six games remaining until the January break - first up are Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday - and the congested schedule means most players will get some amount of game time.

"There are a lot of games in December. None of the boys are expecting to play in every single game so there are a lot of minutes up for grabs," acknowledged Atkinson." We need to get the right balance and put the best team out to get a result. These games could be vital for our season.

"We are not conceding many goals at the moment but we are winning games by one goal. That's been a big focus for us. If we don't concede goals, we are in with the best chance of winning. We do create a lot of chances but we just aren't putting the ball in the back of the net at the moment. If we can start getting two or three goals in a game, that will build a lot more momentum."

January will almost certainly see a new right-back arrive at Tynecastle Park to compete for Atkinson's preferred position. Offiah's medical issues mean his time in Scotland is over, and Hearts head coach Steven Naismith wants a replacement for the second half of the campaign. Work is ongoing to recruit the right player and Atkinson is more than prepared for the contest.

"Definitely. I'm always up for a challenge," he said. "I've had that at every club I've been at. It's good for the team as well. We have a lot of games coming up in December and then it's January. The more selection options we have for the team, the better competition there will be for everyone."

Naismith has used a three-man central defence with wing-backs in Hearts' recent matches, although he reverted to a back four in the second half of Wednesday's fixture. The added attacking licence wing-backs get is something which appeals to Atkinson, a player whose forward-thinking instincts are ideal for that position.

"I always like to play in a wing-back position, but I don't mind playing in a back four either," he stated. "There are different dimensions that you have to bring into the game. I'm just excited to be back, get more minutes, build the fitness up, getting the feeling back and then hopefully kick on."

He is expected to be utilised from the start against Aberdeen unless there is any unexpected injury reaction following the midweek comeback. Hearts must be wary of the wounded animal at Pittodrie after Aberdeen slipped into the Premiership's relegation play-off place with a 1-0 home defeat by Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Predicated to be one of the main challengers for third spot, Barry Robson's side are finding life difficult and will be eager to fight their way out of their current predicament. "They obviously have a point to prove and want a bit of redemption after their past results. We all know Aberdeen are a good side," admitted Atkinson.