"We are working out how good a team we really are." Kye Rowles hints at a realisation within the Riccarton dressing room that Hearts' collective strength is still growing. The Australian defender returned from international duty at the Asian Cup last week to rejoin a Jambo juggernaut which shows no signs of slowing up.

Ahead of Saturday's Premiership match with Motherwell at Tynecastle Park, Steven Naismith's side are enjoying a run of seven straight victories amid 13 wins from their last 16 games in all competitions. A 12-point advantage in third place underlines a winter superiority which sets them apart from the chasing pack behind Celtic and Rangers.

"The boys have put together seven wins on the bounce by playing well, which makes the wins even sweeter," said Rowles in an exclusive Edinburgh News interview. "Everyone is still high-spirited as they were before I left, but maybe each week the belief is getting stronger within ourselves and as a team. We are working out how good a team we really are.

"We have fallen behind in games - the two Dundee matches being an example - but due to the character the boys showed it never looks like we throw the towel in at all. Regardless of the way we concede a goal or whatever, we don't stop until the last kick of the ball. Everyone is going to fight for each other. We know that's from the inside maybe from the outside it looks like that a lot more now."

A few weeks ago, Hearts were winning without looking overly convincing at times. Now they are in a rhythm from which they look difficult to dislodge. "We picked up a few wins not playing as great as we could. That fuels confidence," explained Rowles. "At the start of the season, we might not have got those wins. So to be able to turn those performances that maybe aren't up to our standard into wins is a massive difference for having positive energy and building confidence.

"The way we have been playing lately, it looks like we are taking positive steps on the ball. That's the area I think was lacking at the start of the season. We were still gelling as a team, working out what we were doing and working out everyone's strengths.

"I've only been back a week but it looks and feels like we have kind of worked each other out. We are really believing in what we are doing and seeing it come to fruition as we expected it to. To see it come off more frequently in games is a great way to build confidence and get belief going."

Nothing has been achieved yet, for the season is just entering its most decisive phase. The February-March-April period is when many critical issues are determined. Hearts sat third in the league this time last year holding a seven-point advantage which they would eventually let slip. They finished fourth and missed out on guaranteed European group-stage football as Aberdeen usurped them.

"I can speak for most of the boys who were here last year and we don't want that happening again. No chance," stressed Rowles. "It was probably one of the worst feelings I've had in football, throwing away the position we had last year. We find ourselves in a similar spot this time. We are just focused on each game and don't want to look too far ahead. That's when some things can go astray. Everyone's head is screwed on.

"There is massive excitement, not only in the changing room, but around the whole club at the moment. Everyone is happy with where we are but obviously not resting on laurels. We want to keep kicking on and really stamp down to go for it. We don't want to just sit around and bank on other teams - kind of like what ended up happening last year."

Motherwell have suffered only one defeat since Christmas, a 2-1 reverse at Morton in last week's Scottish Cup fifth round. "They had a hiccup in the cup but recently they have looked quite dangerous in attack. They are a well-drilled team so it will be a tough game," explained Rowles.

"We just need to focus on what we do with the ball, breaking them down and staying patient. The goal might not come in the first 10 minutes but we have shown we needed more than 90 minutes in some games recently. We know that, eventually, it will come."