Swapping The Valley for The Gorgie on a permanent basis is high on Scott Fraser's agenda. The midfielder has played only twice for Hearts since agreeing a loan move until the end of the season, but he is already keen on a long-term stay.

Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, has admired Fraser for some time and wanted to bring him north last summer. The loan was eventually finalised last week and Fraser already feels at home back in Scotland with his family. He now intends to push for a permanent switch.

Charlton already know the 28-year-old wants to remain in Scotland and Naismith would happily keep him beyond the summer. There is no purchase option in the loan agreement, however. The issue is likely to be addressed nearer the end of the season, with Fraser's contract in London running until June 2025.

The player explained in an exclusive Edinburgh News interview that the prospect of settling down at Hearts appeals. "Yeah, I think so. The manager spoke about some previous interest. Maybe back then it wasn't the right time for myself and my club. Obviously financial restrictions come into it," he said. "For me, the happiness I have felt in my football and personal life is something I've lacked over the past six months.

"I've got to respect the fact I have another year left on my Charlton contract. I respect the club and what they did for me, but I don't think it's any secret that I would like to move home on a more permanent basis. Whether something can be done or not? Hopefully. We'll see.

"It's alright the manager saying there has been previous interest and that he would like to do something longer-term, but if I come in and force things then that's on me. That's my plan - to show I've got the ability to come in and improve the team. The more training sessions I get and the more minutes on the pitch I get, I feel I will get better."

Fraser made his first start for Hearts in Wednesday's 1-0 Premiership win at St Johnstone. That followed a substitute appearance last weekend in the 3-2 victory at Dundee. Now he is preparing for Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Airdrie. After waiting two weeks for Charlton to sign off his loan agreement, he is relieved simply to be back in competitive action.

"I enjoyed being out there on Wednesday," he said. "I obviously changed roles quite early in the game [moving out wide]. I tried to help the team as best I could, plus I'm trying to get my fitness and sharpness up. I cramped up towards the end but it's been a while since I've played in a match of that tempo - having to defend long balls and scrap for seconds.

"Boxing Day was the previous time I played a game from the start, so hopefully I won't be too long in getting there. The two-week period when the deal was on and off and on and off held me back. I had been training every day and feeling good and then you miss two weeks. Even though I was still in the gym, I wasn't getting match sharpness and training with the boys. I have to catch up on that so I'm hoping for more minutes in the games coming up to keep improving."

He alluded to a slight lack of motivation at times during the first half of the season at Charlton. Hankering to return to Scotland, Fraser now wants to play as many matches as possible to prove himself. "Exactly that. I feel a lot happier in my personal life with my family here and I think that will show," he continued. "Since the move came about and finally when it got done, I feel I've got that fire in me that was maybe lacking over the past six months. That drive has really come back and it's a good feeling.

"To come up here and play with this group of boys is a big bonus for me. I think I will only get better the more I train with them and learn their ideas and what the manager wants. I think I've done well in the short space of time I've had to learn what the manager wants from me. Going forward, I just want to get myself in the team. It's a really good and competitive squad which is obviously flying high at the minute. I want to be part of that."

It is, of course, easier to impose yourself in a new team that is winning almost every week. A run of nine victories and a draw from their last 10 matches depicts Hearts as one of the most in-form teams in Europe at present. They are pushing to finish third in the Premiership, qualify for European football and win the Scottish Cup this term. It is easy to see the appeal from Fraser's perspective.

"The changing room is a really good group of boys," he stated. "I know I'm not going to stand here and say they aren't, but they genuinely are. From the moment I came in on the Sunday to do my medical, it was like I had been here two or three weeks already.