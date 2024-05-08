Prospects of Scott Fraser remaining at Hearts beyond the summer are still alive despite the midfielder’s difficulties since arriving on loan from Charlton Athletic in January. He has not yet given up hope of a longer stay in Edinburgh and Tynecastle management are long-term admirers of his ability. All concerned will make a final decision on the matter at the end of the season.

Fraser spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News about his future and delivered an honest assessment of his performances in nine Hearts appearances to date. Hindered by a persistent calf injury, he admitted supporters have not seen the best of his ability. His Charlton contract expires in summer 2025 and, should Hearts decide against a permanent deal, another loan could be an option next season.

“Frustrating would be the word,” said Fraser when asked to sum up the last few months. “With injuries and circumstances in the squad at the time, I was asked to do a different job than what the coaches and myself thought in terms of position. I’ve tried to get back up to speed. Touch wood, the past two weeks are probably the best I’ve felt all season. Again, that’s frustrating because it’s almost too little too late in terms of game time.

“It’s more a personal pride thing. I have no doubt, once fully fit and up to speed, that I can make an impact. That’s why the club have been interested in me previously before January. The fans have seen me play a few times and I’d be the first to say I wasn’t at my best. We knew that when I signed that it would take three, four, five games to get up to speed.

“That’s why you do a pre-season and play four, five, six games before you start the season. Even then, it can take five, six, seven games before form starts to build. It’s not excuses, but I still have full belief in myself that next season - wherever that may be - once I’m back up to speed then I will be back to how I’ve been over the past four or five years.”

Fraser talked openly about his immediate future and chances of him playing for Hearts next season. “It’s something that is ongoing,” he said. “They made it quite clear that this wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment thing. I’ve known about the previous interest so it’s been a long-standing thing. My thing was to come up and show that I could play at a club like Hearts which is trying to go places, and that I could help get to that next stage.

“The injury has been the biggest factor this season. Even going back to the start of the season when I first did it, since then it has never quite recovered to the extent that I would like it to. It’s only been over the last two and a half weeks that I’ve started to think: ‘I actually feel good now.’ I will just keep working away, keep my head down and when I’m called upon I will try to come on and have an impact.”

There are three games left in the Premiership campaign for Fraser to demonstrate his best form. “I feel good now. I feel that, in training, my sharpness level is coming back to where I expect it to be. This is a massive club which is finishing third and rightly so. That’s got to become the regular thing for a club of this size with the management team that is here.

“I would never come in and say that any of the boys were bad eggs or anything, but this is a genuinely good group to be part of - staff and players. There are good people around the club and I enjoy coming in every day. I’ve been frustrated in terms of my injury but the physios and sports science team here have been nothing but brilliant with me. They tried to help me figure out what is happening. The physio has got me on a new programme for my calf now and I’ve already felt the improvements in just a couple of weeks.”

Charlton have told Fraser he should report for pre-season training at Sparrows Lane next month. “I will keep working hard and whatever the future holds will happen,” added the player. “I’ve obviously got to remember that there is another club involved that I’ve spoken with. It sounds as if they expect me and want me back down. I said when I first moved up here that I would respect that and respect the fact that I’ve got another year left there. They start back pre-season at the end of June and I’m expected back down there. I assume we’ll have more discussions in the future regarding that and regarding here. We will see what comes of them.”

Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, acknowledged that Fraser’s fitness issues prevented him showcasing his full potential in Scotland. The player and his family would hope to move back north even if a transfer to Gorgie does not materialise. “We will look at that at the end of the season,” said Naismith.” Scott has been unlucky. His season was disrupted by an injury at the start, then he has come here and taken a wee bit of time to get that sharpness.

“His football knowledge is really good. I think you could when he came on against Celtic on Saturday that he's got that calmness and experience that I've said we have lacked at times. He had a bit of an injury when he came here which set him back a bit. However, he has been brilliant for the group. He has fitted in very well so we will make a decision at the end of the season.”