Insatiable ambition has driven Steven Naismith through 20 years in professional football. From his origins in the East Ayrshire town of Stewarton, through the Kilmarnock youth academy, on to Rangers, the glamour of England's Premier League with Everton, then spells at Norwich City and, finally, Hearts, he has been relentless. Not forgetting 51 international caps for Scotland. You don't get to those levels without a burning desire deep within.

Naismith was never happy to settle with what he had, constantly feeding an appetite to strive for more. That trait is also becoming evermore evident in his managerial career. Two years after joining the Hearts youth academy as player development manager, he finds himself in charge of the first team in his maiden season as head coach. The club are currently third in the Premiership table with a 12-point advantage and heading for possible European group-stage football later this year. They are also in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and enjoying the fruits of scintillating form after 13 wins in their last 16 games in all competitions.

For Naismith, that is all good and well. There is considerably more work to be done, though. He wants to take Hearts to the next level and is already mindful of what that is. Critics who vocalised their disapproval at inconsistent results earlier in the season have somewhat quietened lately. Naismith is not naive enough to think that they won't speak up again in the event of a couple of bad results. It's the nature of football, as he knows only too well.

What comes through in conversation is his inner belief and single-mindedness regarding Hearts and what they can achieve. He doesn't shout about winning league titles or even lifting trophies. All he does is talk about the present and the very next target. So far, he is entitled to feel his first season in charge at Tynecastle Park is now one of real momentum.

"The end goal is the perfect game, which I don't think it ever going to come," said the 37-year-old, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. "There are moments we can be pleased with. When you take a minute and look at the progression from the last seven games of last season, to the first two months of this season, to where we are six months in, there is definitely progress there. That's the thing you take encouragement and satisifaction from.

"That's also what gives you the belief to say: 'I actually think we can get to this level or that level.' It's more about the timescale of when you can get there. As every month goes past, we are braver on the ball deeper in the pitch, we are happier to make passes which we weren't happy to make at the start of the season. Our goalies are more willing to take risks and play shorter passes than they were in the summer. Our final-third play has also improved over the season.

"When you break it right down to what our structure is like when we have the ball, what our structure is like in transition moments and what our reactions are like, there are loads of areas where we have definitely improved. That gives us a bit of enjoyment and pleasure. On top of that, it just gives you the urge to think: 'Right, lets get to the next level and the next level and the next level.'

"It's looking at those small details, getting a bit of excitement from knowing we are making progress, and then having a bit of ambition and forward-thinking to believe you can go to the next stage. If we can get third place and get European group-stage football this season, then the challenge is to be able to deal with that and consistently play well in the league as well. It isn't going to be easy, but that's the goal.

"I think that is the first big milestone for us, to consistently do that and also reach the latter rounds of the cup. I think we have done that in recent years. Since I came here as a player, we have been a club which has done well to get to the later rounds of cup competitions. It's about continuously doing that."

The demands in Gorgie are not for anyone of weak character and Naismith would not have it any differently. He oversees a strong squad currently numbering 26 players, 12 of whom are full internationalists. The results and momentum built over the last two months show that they are sufficiently able to handle the expectations of representing Hearts.

Things were not always running this smoothly, however. The early-season judgment from some of Tynecastle's more impatient regulars was rather scathing at a time when coaches and players were still finding their feet. Even directors found themselves in the firing line. Naismith remained calm and kept faith, confident it would all click into place. He does not feel obliged to answer every bout of criticism.

"If I'm honest, I don't really think I need to answer to it. Everybody has got their opinion," he said. "People will now easily turn round and say: 'Oh, I got that wrong. He's doing well.' They will give you a bit of time. As much as, for me, the criticism at the start of the season wasn't valid, I've got 20 years' experience in football so I understand that game and what we are doing. If I was ever at a point where I thought, 'I can't do this, I'm not the right person,' then I would stand up and say so.

"You have others who do back you, give you credit and can see what you're doing. This is a great club. The board is brilliant. All they want is for Hearts to be successful. I think that is showing in all areas of the club now. There is a progression, there is optimism and there is growth within a business. Even the criticism they have taken to get to this point is unjust and it's not right.

"Hopefully now, everybody looks at it and realises that we are actually in a good place. Nothing is ever going to be done overnight and be perfect. Those bad times are there and how you react during them has an impact on how you get through them. When you do get through them and look back, you understand: 'We went through hard times there but we are in a much better place now.' We are not just papering over cracks just to get by month-to-month. We are actually trying to build something that lasts longer than a season or two. It takes time.

