The Hearts head coach recently made it known he wants to return to the shape which worked for Hearts for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign as they finished clear in third place in the cinch Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup final.

Neilson has preferred a four-man defence this campaign, particularly in recent months, as injuries robbed him of the services of key centre-backs Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles and Stephen Kingsley.

With all three expected to be fit for Saturday’s visit of Kilmarnock, it seems a return to the three-man backline is imminent, especially with Hearts having worked on it during their winter training camp in the Costa del Sol.

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is a fan of playing in the 3-4-3 system. Picture: SNS

The formation has drawn accusations of negativity from supporters in the past but Peter Haring, who excelled in the middle of the park last season, insists that isn’t necessarily the case.

“To be honest, I quite enjoy playing in the 3-4-3,” the Austrian told the Evening News.

“For me, I like it because it gives you a solid base and allows you to be more in control in terms of possession in the game. With three centre-backs and two midfielders, you can build up the pitch quite well and it gives that extra layer of security. If you give the ball away in midfield then you've got extra bodies behind you. You're always covered well. I personally enjoy playing in that formation.”

“I don't know if it's more than in any other system,” answered Haring when asked if there was more responsibility on the central midfielders. “Just because you play a certain system, there's always ways of playing within that system. Not everyone who plays 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1 plays the same way. There's always the character of the players, which is more important than the system itself.

“I don't think there's more emphasis on the centre-mids just because you have two, because you're going to have centre-halves who are often in possession and two No.10s potentially dropping in, so you can always do an overload in midfield if you need. You definitely need to be flexible.”

