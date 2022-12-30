Expected Hearts XI for Edinburgh derby clash against Hibs – two predicted changes as key man returns from injury
Hearts host Hibs at Tynecastle Park on Monday in the second Edinburgh derby of the season.
The hosts are still dealing with a length injury list as 10 players missed the midweek trip to St Johnstone, including club captain Craig Gordon who sustained a broken leg in the recent draw with Dundee United.
However, things are easing up slightly with Stephen Humphrys finally available again after a troublesome ankle issue. Stephen Kingsley could return after suffering a head knock in the contest at Tannadice as the club wait to see whether he will come through concussion protocol in time. There is no word yet on the extent of the knee injury sustained by Craig Halkett in the same match.
The likes of Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven remain sidelined, while Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absentees.
This is the team we believe Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will go with...