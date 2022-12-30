Expected Hearts XI for Edinburgh derby clash against Hibs – two predicted changes as key man returns from injury

The hosts are still dealing with a length injury list as 10 players missed the midweek trip to St Johnstone, including club captain Craig Gordon who sustained a broken leg in the recent draw with Dundee United.

However, things are easing up slightly with Stephen Humphrys finally available again after a troublesome ankle issue. Stephen Kingsley could return after suffering a head knock in the contest at Tannadice as the club wait to see whether he will come through concussion protocol in time. There is no word yet on the extent of the knee injury sustained by Craig Halkett in the same match.