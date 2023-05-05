Expected Hearts XI to play Celtic - with two changes predicted to deal with threat of visitors
Hearts host Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Sunday afternoon.
This game is big for Hearts for two reasons. Firstly, and most importantly, they could really use three points from a game they aren’t fancied to get any as they seek to track down Aberdeen in the race for third place. Secondly, Celtic could win the title with a victory in Gorgie. You don’t want any opponent to be celebrating their league crown on your own patch, especially not a rival.
There are no fresh injury concerns with the hosts ahead of the game. Michael Smith is still out, while Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are not expected back until the last couple of games, if at all this season. Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.
This is the team we believe interim boss Steven Naismith will go with...