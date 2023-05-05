News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago Virgin Media customers report outage
4 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith will be looking to get his side a big result in the chase for third. All pictures: SNSHearts interim boss Steven Naismith will be looking to get his side a big result in the chase for third. All pictures: SNS
Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith will be looking to get his side a big result in the chase for third. All pictures: SNS

Expected Hearts XI to play Celtic - with two changes predicted to deal with threat of visitors

Hearts host Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

By Craig Fowler
Published 5th May 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:52 BST

This game is big for Hearts for two reasons. Firstly, and most importantly, they could really use three points from a game they aren’t fancied to get any as they seek to track down Aberdeen in the race for third place. Secondly, Celtic could win the title with a victory in Gorgie. You don’t want any opponent to be celebrating their league crown on your own patch, especially not a rival.

There are no fresh injury concerns with the hosts ahead of the game. Michael Smith is still out, while Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are not expected back until the last couple of games, if at all this season. Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.

This is the team we believe interim boss Steven Naismith will go with...

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Has been in good form since replacing the injured Craig Gordon.

1. GK - Zander Clark

Has been in good form since replacing the injured Craig Gordon. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
We reckon there will be a change at right-back. Given the strength of the Celtic attack, it might be better to have a more defensive player at full-back than Nathaniel Atkinson.

2. DR - James Hill

We reckon there will be a change at right-back. Given the strength of the Celtic attack, it might be better to have a more defensive player at full-back than Nathaniel Atkinson. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
The full-back was excellent against Ross County.

3. DL - Alex Cochrane

The full-back was excellent against Ross County. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Will have a tough task keeping tabs on Kyogo.

4. DRC - Toby Sibbick

Will have a tough task keeping tabs on Kyogo. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CelticAberdeen