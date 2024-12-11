Any kind of result at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on Thursday night would be a hugely positive step in Hearts’ quest to reach the UEFA Conference League’s knockout play-off round. Even one point against the in-form Danish league leaders would be an impressive achievement for head coach Neil Critchley, who must select his team carefully.

Sunday’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock is on the horizon but the Englishman must first deal with this European fixture. Should 17-year-old striker James Wilson retain his starting place? He delivered a decent performance in Saturday’s win against Dundee and proved he can be useful up top.

Is Frankie Kent ready after injury and might there be a role for Japanese winger Yutaro Oda? Kent was left out of the Dundee game as a precaution but it remains to be seen if Critchley will change his defence to reinstate the centre-back. Oda could feature for the first time under Critchley, but most likely as a substitute.

Here is our predicted Hearts starting line-up for Thursday: