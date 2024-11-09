Expected Hearts XI v Rangers: Team freshened up in predicted line-up

Hearts expended plenty energy during Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie against the German Bundesliga club Heidenheim. Consequently, changes to the starting line-up at Ibrox on Sunday are inevitable.

There is a doubt over Beni Baningime in midfield and whether Kenneth Vargas returns to the team remains to be seen. Head coach Neil Critchley is prepared to manage his squad and take players out who might feel jaded as Hearts prepare for their seventh game inside 23 days.