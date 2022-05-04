Falkirk appoint former Hearts and Livingston boss John McGlynn after Raith Rovers exit

The former Hearts and Livingston coach ended his second spell at Raith Rovers this week to move to the League One club with long-time assistant Paul Smith – a former Bairns player during the 90s. They each signed a two-year contract to replace Martin Rennie and interim manager Kenny Miller.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said McGlynn, “we appreciate the task in hand, as it’s a big job and a big football club, but we’re excited at the prospect of trying to get it back where we think it should belong.”

The Bairns finished sixth in the third tier this season and have turned to the 60-year-old as a steady hand to lead them out of the division at the fourth attempt. Including interim appointments McGlynn is the sixth manager in little over a year. Gary Holt oversaw the final games of last season following the dismissal of Falkirk co-managers Lee Miller and David McCracken. Paul Sheerin was appointed in the summer but replaced by Martin Rennie in December. The former Vancouver Whitecaps coach stepped back from his duties last month with assistant Kenny Miller then named interim-head coach.

McGlynn began his senior management career at Raith Rovers following a caretaker spell with Hearts in 2005. He returned to Gorgie after six years in Fife but left Tynecastle inside nine months and later took charge at Livingston and spent time scouting for Celtic before a return to Kirkcaldy. In a successful four year spell he led Raith to the League One title in 2020 and this year’s SPFL Trust Trophy.