Fans delight as video shows recovering Hearts hero back on the training ground

The club captain has been absent since the Christmas Eve draw with Dundee United at Tannadice after sustaining a double-leg break in a collision with Steven Fletcher.

Even after turning 40, the Scottish international is still thoroughly determined to make a full recovery and get back between the sticks for both club and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His progress has now hit the next stage as Hearts uploaded a video on Twitter of him going through passing routines at the club’s summer training base in Marbella.

Fans were delighted to see the club hero and 2022 SWFA Player of the Year inches closer to a return to action.

@canfield_marisa wrote: “So happy for you, Craig!!! Keep it up!”

@Graeme01266284 wrote: “Now that’s a great sight to see.”

And @Hendo_ayes added: “Be like a new signing. Which is just as well since we're getting none.”

Craig Gordon is continuing his recovery after sustaining a double-leg break against Dundee United last Christmas Eve. Picture: SNS

Message from the editor