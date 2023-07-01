News you can trust since 1873
Fans delight as video shows recovering Hearts hero back on the training ground

Hearts fans received welcome news on Saturday afternoon after the club posted a video of Craig Gordon back on the training ground.
By Craig Fowler
Published 1st Jul 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 15:15 BST

The club captain has been absent since the Christmas Eve draw with Dundee United at Tannadice after sustaining a double-leg break in a collision with Steven Fletcher.

Even after turning 40, the Scottish international is still thoroughly determined to make a full recovery and get back between the sticks for both club and country.

His progress has now hit the next stage as Hearts uploaded a video on Twitter of him going through passing routines at the club’s summer training base in Marbella.

Fans were delighted to see the club hero and 2022 SWFA Player of the Year inches closer to a return to action.

@canfield_marisa wrote: “So happy for you, Craig!!! Keep it up!”

@Graeme01266284 wrote: “Now that’s a great sight to see.”

And @Hendo_ayes added: “Be like a new signing. Which is just as well since we're getting none.”

Craig Gordon is continuing his recovery after sustaining a double-leg break against Dundee United last Christmas Eve. Picture: SNSCraig Gordon is continuing his recovery after sustaining a double-leg break against Dundee United last Christmas Eve. Picture: SNS
Craig Gordon is continuing his recovery after sustaining a double-leg break against Dundee United last Christmas Eve. Picture: SNS

