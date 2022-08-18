News you can trust since 1873
Lawrence Shankland scored from the spot tp put Hearts in front

FC Zurich 2-1 Hearts in pictures: Europa League first leg action from Kybunpark in St Gallen

The story of the match in pictures as Hearts keep their Europa League group stage hopes alive with a 2-1 first leg defeat by Swiss champions FC Zurich in the first leg of their play-off tie.

By Phil Johnson
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 9:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:03 pm

Robbie Neilson’s side have given themselves a huge opportunity to reach the lucrative group stage, despite surrendering an early lead in St Gallen.

Lawrence Shankland's penalty put Hearts ahead in the play-off first leg in St Gallen, but Zurich scored twice in two minutes before the break through Adrian Guerrero and Blerim Dzemaili.

And although Hearts mustered a stronger finish, goalkeeper Craig Gordon produced a vital save in the last minute to keep the deficit at one goal.

1. Zurich's Nikola Boranijasevic and Alex Cochrane collide at Kybunpark

Photo: Ennio Leanza

2. Toby Sibbick and Cammy Devlin try to chase down Zurich's Wilfried Gnonto

Photo: Ennio Leanza

3. Zurich's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates after after firing his team into the lead

Photo: Ennio Leanza

4. Zurich's Adrian Guerrero, left, fights for the ball with Hearts' Toby Sibbick.

Photo: Ennio Leanza

