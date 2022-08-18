FC Zurich 2-1 Hearts in pictures: Europa League first leg action from Kybunpark in St Gallen
The story of the match in pictures as Hearts keep their Europa League group stage hopes alive with a 2-1 first leg defeat by Swiss champions FC Zurich in the first leg of their play-off tie.
Robbie Neilson’s side have given themselves a huge opportunity to reach the lucrative group stage, despite surrendering an early lead in St Gallen.
Lawrence Shankland's penalty put Hearts ahead in the play-off first leg in St Gallen, but Zurich scored twice in two minutes before the break through Adrian Guerrero and Blerim Dzemaili.
And although Hearts mustered a stronger finish, goalkeeper Craig Gordon produced a vital save in the last minute to keep the deficit at one goal.
