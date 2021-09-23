Football fans rejoice - the yearly release of newest EA Sports’ FIFA game is just around the corner.

Far and away the most popular football franchise, the latest edition – FIFA 22 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 17,000 players across more than 700 teams, 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues, supporters across the globe are eagerly awaiting how their club’s stars rate virtually on the football simulator.

And when it comes to Hearts, there’s even more intrigue, with the Jambos returning to the game following their one year absence.

Now, EA have revealed which Tynecastle stars will feature on the game and how they rank.

1. Cameron Devlin - 70 Olympics star Cameron Devlin hasn't been able to make too much of an impression on Hearts fans yet, but EA Sports rank him as Hearts best player with a 70 rating. He has a potential rating of 77 too.

2. Craig Gordon - 68 Scotland number one Craig Gordon is the second highest rated Hearts player on the game. Bizarrely, there's NINE Scottish Premiership goalkeepers ranked higher than the captain on the game though. We're not so sure on this one EA...

3. John Souttar - 68 Also rated at 68 is John Souttar. The big centre back has a 'potential' rating of 72 though, meaning he will likely improve even further during the duration of your seasons.

4. Beni Baningime - 67 Beni Baningime has made a big impression in Edinburgh and, much like his real life self, EA Sports think he can only get better, with a potential rating of 76.