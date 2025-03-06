FIFA look at proposals for a 64-team World Cup for 2030

Football’s governing body are looking the tournament across Europe, Africa and South America

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIFA are considering proposals to expand the World Cup to a gargantuan 64 teams in 2030. The plan would be a one-off to mark the tournament’s Centenary, but it is sure to be met with heavy criticism from supporters across the globe.

The suggestion came to light near the end of a FIFA board meeting on Wednesday. FIFA admitted in a statement that it “was spontaneously raised by a FIFA Council member in the ‘miscellaneous’ agenda item near the end”. The statement added that “the idea was acknowledged as FIFA has a duty to analyse any proposal from one of its council members”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under president Gianni Infantino, the initial documents could now be explored in greater detail. Infantino is not averse to change at the top of football having overseen the World Cup’s increase from 32 teams to 48 for the 2026 edition.

In 2030, the World Cup will be played across three continents for the first time in history. Spain, Portugal and Morocco are the three main host nations, while Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay are hosting anniversary matches in honour of 100 years of the competition.

FIFA incurred the wrath of football fans when they increased the number of participating nations in a World Cup from 32 to 48 in time for next summer’s tournament, which will be staged by the USA, Canada and Mexico. Another increase would only further enrage those unhappy with the constant tinkering of football’s greatest show.

The 48-team World Cup next summer will involve 104 games in total, running for more than a month from 11 June to 19 July. Another expansion to 64 countries would further increase the games, the tournament’s running time and the demands on players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argentina and Lionel Messi must defend their trophy after Qatar victory

Scotland will begin their quest to reach a World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 when qualifiers start in September. They have been drawn in a four-team section alongside Greece, Belarus and the losers of this month’s Nations League play-off between Portugal and Denmark.

An increase to 64 teams would make life easier for Scotland as they attempt to end a long run without qualifying. However, the ease with which some nations from various confederations could get through may prove a turn off for both supporters and broadcasters.

FIFA endured criticism for agreeing to allow 48 teams into the World Cup for 2026. Another change would not please traditionalists, even if it was only for the 2030 edition. Many football supporters are already unhappy that 2030 games will be taking place across six different countries.

Qatar staged the 2022 World Cup and allegations of corruption have lingered with Saudi Arabia named hosts of World Cup 2034. Human rights issues in both countries were also raised as concerns but FIFA are determined to press ahead with their plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argentina are the current World Cup holders following their Lionel Messi-inspired victory in Qatar in 2022. They will defend their trophy in 2026 as the competition involves 48 different nations for the first time.