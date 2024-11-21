Final results revealed as Hearts fans vote on whether the club should change badge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s poll produced some interesting figures

Hearts fans have voted in favour of the club reverting to their classic badge in an Edinburgh News poll. The vast majority of those who responded online stated that they preferred the traditional logo used on shirts and merchandise prior to its modernisation in the late 1990s.

The current emblem is a more updated version of the original, but 66 per cent of supporters who answered our survey backed the option to restore the old badge. The poll was conducted on the social media platform X and ran for two days this week. Fans were also asked for their views on the Edinburgh News Hearts Alerts Facebook page.

There is still plenty affection for the current crest, with 34 per cent of respondents voting to keep it in place. They like its modern look and many younger fans associate that one with Hearts more than the previous one. However, most people who cast a vote did so in favour of the iconic old badge.

Our poll was inspired by the Dutch club Ajax announcing that they will permanently revert to their classic club badge from 2025 to mark their 125th anniversary. Hearts are 150 years old this year so we asked supporters if they would like another piece of history restored in Gorgie.

Hearts’ current badge has been used on shirts and merchandise since the late 1990s. The style of lettering was changed in a modernisation attempt without supporters being consulted. Many were sad to see the old traditional crest lost. The club recently reincarnated an old sign outside their spiritual home, the name of which reverted to Tynecastle Park in 2017 having been called Tynecastle Stadium for the previous 20 years.

Comments on Facebook also offered backing for the old badge as well as the current one. “Nah I like our current badge better,” posted Mark Richards. “New one is better,” replied Tracy Gilgis Anderson. “Old one for me, simply beautiful,” said David Swan. “Old one 10 times better,” replied Dougie Leslie. “Old one for me too,” stated Margaret Fisher.