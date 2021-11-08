Finlay Pollock scores one and sets one up in Hearts Under-18s win

Finlay Pollock scored the first and then drew a foul for a penalty

The midfielder, who made his first-team debut aged 16 against Inverness CT in the Championship last season and featured in the Premier Sports Cup matches at the start of this campaign, gave John Rankin’s youngsters a 1-0 lead with a controlled first-time strike from 18 yards after getting the end of a long ball over the top of the Motherwell defence.

The visitors bundled home an equaliser on the hour after poor defending from a corner.

But MacKenzie Kirk’s well-taken penalty secured victory for the Jambos after Pollock's trickery on the left wing drew a foul inside the box.

Next up, the young Jambos are due to take on Dundee United at St Andrews University on Friday. Kick-off is 2pm.