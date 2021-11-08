Finlay Pollock scores one and sets one up in Hearts Under-18s win
Finlay Pollock made the difference as earned Hearts under-18s a 2-1 victory over Motherwell in their latest Club Academy Scotland Elite Under 18s League match at Oriam.
The midfielder, who made his first-team debut aged 16 against Inverness CT in the Championship last season and featured in the Premier Sports Cup matches at the start of this campaign, gave John Rankin’s youngsters a 1-0 lead with a controlled first-time strike from 18 yards after getting the end of a long ball over the top of the Motherwell defence.
The visitors bundled home an equaliser on the hour after poor defending from a corner.
But MacKenzie Kirk’s well-taken penalty secured victory for the Jambos after Pollock's trickery on the left wing drew a foul inside the box.
Next up, the young Jambos are due to take on Dundee United at St Andrews University on Friday. Kick-off is 2pm.
Hearts Under-16s lost 3-1 at Kilmarnock in their CAS Elite Under 16s League match on Friday.