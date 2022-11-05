Finlay Pollock still in shock at Hearts European debut: 'Be physical, be strong and don't let anyone bully you'

The 18-year-old Hearts midfielder seized his moment in Thursday’s final Europa Conference League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir. Chasing Alex Cochrane’s long ball down the touchline, he seized possession ahead of the Basaksehir defender Leo Duarte and supplied Lawrence Shankland for a flick at goal. Goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer’s parry fell kindly for Nathaniel Atkinson to convert a consolation goal in the 3-1 defeat.

Still high on adrenaline after his first appearance, Pollock explained how he is striving to make more of an impact. “It’s a higher tempo with the first team, it’s much more demanding physically and mentally,” said the Riccarton academy graduate. “You just need to keep going and back yourself. You need to learn as you go through the ranks and you realise opponents aren’t always nice. You will get knees, kicks, all sorts. You just need to be strong.

“I really enjoy it. If someone gives you a kick, you can give them one back. Be physical, be strong and don’t let anyone bully you. You have your 50-50 battles in midfield. You need to go in hard and make sure you win them all.”

Pollock explained his determination during the build-up to Atkinson’s goal after entering the fray as an 81st-minute substitute. “I saw the ball go over and I thought: ‘If I can get on the other side of the defender, I can get through’. I did and I was thinking: ‘Please just cut it back and please let Shanks get a good connection.’ He was unlucky with the shot but Nat finished off the rebound. Hearing the crowd roar was just brilliant.

“I’d been on all the European trips, but to get on and play in one eventually is just an absolute dream come true for me. I’ve been a Jambo since I was young, so to come on and play in one of the biggest stages in European football is just amazing for me. I’ve been looking on from the bench on every trip thinking: ‘I want to be there. I want to play in it.’ Just getting those ten minutes at the end made me really happy.”

He signed a new three-year contract last month as the club showed faith in the young protégé. “I just need to keep building and hopefully keep getting minutes like Thursday. It’s really good for my experience. Eventually, I hope I can start games. It’s really assuring that they have belief in me [with the new deal]. That gives me confidence to work hard every day so that I can get in that team.”

The player admitted teenage friends are in awe of his footballing progress. “I was speaking to a couple of them the other day and they never thought I’d get this far,” he said. “They always thought I was really good but they just never saw it. We used to play on the astroturf when we were younger. I don’t think anyone thought: ‘You will go on and play in Europe.’ I didn’t think it would happen either, to be honest. I had a few injuries when I was young. Now I want to keep going and be the best I can.”

