Finlay Pollock's Hearts absence explained - and what lies ahead for the midfielder

The teenager has endured a frustrating two-year period at Riccarton

Hopes remain high at Hearts that teenage midfielder Finlay Pollock will establish himself at first-team level over the coming months. A horrendous run of injuries have restricted him to just two senior appearances in the last two years and all concerned are eager to see Pollock back to his athletic best for season 2024/25.

The 19-year-old is currently absent after sustaining an impact injury playing for the Hearts B team several weeks ago. His only outing at first-team level this season came as a late substitute in February’s Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs at Tynecastle Park.

The Hearts head coach Steven Naismith explained to the Evening News that Pollock will not be fully fit again until after the season ends. He retains full faith that the Riccarton youth academy graduate can impose himself next term following an ankle injury and patellar tendonitis in recent years.

“He won't be back training before the end of the season. He should be back running,” Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “He took an unfortunate contact injury in a B team game. He was in a really good place but basically a boy tackled him and went right through him on his ankle.

“When it first happened it wasn't looking great, but when it settled after a few days it's probably on the best side of recovery. Come the end of the season, he would be there or thereabout for full training. We will give him time to have a bit of a rest of the summer and be ready for pre-season.”

Pollock has one year left on his Hearts contract and will look to feature much more when the new campaign begins. “It will be a big season because this one was so tough for him injury-wise,” admitted Naismith. “For me, he is still a big prospect. He is probably one of the best athletes at the club in terms of his physique, power and strength. Young players sometimes go through these phases where they get one injury, then another, then another.

“This season, Finlay's injuries have been unavoidable. I think in the past, with his mindset and his drive to maximise his career, he has maybe pushed through things before that have then caused him more problems than if he had just sat out a couple of weeks. I think that has been an issue with him.

“He is now mature, understanding his body and understanding that missing a few days training or one game isn't a disaster. Most players get niggles and kicks and it is about managing that.

“I've got high hopes for Finlay next season. Him coming on in the derby, I know it was late on in the game, shows where we see him within the group. He is a part of the first-team group. Yes, he will be desperate to impress and we expect him to kick on but we have all the faith in him to do that.”