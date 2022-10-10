Fiorentina suffer home humiliation in run up to Europa Conference League clash with Hearts

Vincenzo Italiano’s hosts were soundly thrashed by the Rome club, who moved from sixth all the way up into third, three points from the Serie A summit, as a result of the victory.

Uruguayan international midfielder Matías Vecino opened the deadlock on 11 minutes before former Verona attacker Mattia Zaccagni gave the visitors a two-goal first-half cushion.

Italiano made three changes before the hour-mark to try and get his side back into the match, but for all their pressure they struggled to test Ivan Provedel in the Lazio goal, hitting the target just three times from 25 attempts.

Mattia Zaccagni of Lazio celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's second in their 4-0 defeat of Fiorentina. Picture: Getty

Any hope they had of getting back into the match was extinguished on 85 minutes when substitute Luis Alberto made it 3-0. Then, to add insult to injury, Italy striker Ciro Immobile completed the scoring in injury time.

The defeat keeps Fiorentina in 13th place in the Italian top flight as they continue to struggle in the opening months of the 2022/23 Serie A campaign. They’ve only won twice in nine fixtures and those were against fellow strugglers Verona and Cremonese.

The Viola will welcome Robbie Neilson’s side to Stadio Artemio Franchi this Thursday for matchday four of the Europa Conference League group stages. The Italian side confidently rebounded from a pair of poor results – being held 1-1 by RFS and losing 2-0 to Istanbul Başakşehir – with a 3-0 trouncing of their hosts in Gorgie last Thursday.

