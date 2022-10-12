Fiorentina v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Fiorentina v Hearts. What: UEFA Europa Conference League Group A. Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence. When: Thursday, October 13. Kick-off 5.45pm UK time. Referee: xxx

TV and ticket info

The match is live on BT Sport 3 in the United Kingdom. Hearts have sold out their entire allocation, with more than 2,000 Jambos backing the boys in maroon at the 43,147 capacity Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Team news

Hearts are without the injured Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce, while Lewis Neilson is suspended after his red card last week. Right-back Michael Smith is a doubt due to a hamstring issue. Fiorentina will be without Gaetano Castrovelli and Riccardo Sottil.

Form guide

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiorentina take on Hearts on Thursday

Both teams are in poor form. Fiorentina crashed to a 4-0 home defeat by Lazio on Monday to stay 13th in Serie A, just four points clear of the relegation zone. Despite finding the net with ease at Tynecastle, Fiorentina’s woes in front of goal domestically have been stark. They have now only found the net four times in their last eight league games. Hearts have made a stuttering start to the season, in Europe and domestically. They rescued a point with a last-gasp equaliser in Sunday 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock, which came as a big relief after 4-0 and 3-0 defeats by Rangers at Fiorentina at Tynecastle Park. Manager Robbie Neilson has admitted that his team are “not firing on all cylinders”, but he will have learned something from the bruising defeat inflicted on them by Fiorentina last week at Tynecastle.

Head-to-head

Fiorentina ran out comfortable 3-0 winners when the teams met in Edinburgh last week. A straight red shown to Hearts defender Lewis Neilson shortly after half time didn’t help, but the visitors were already two goals up at the point and the 3-0 defeat probably flattered Robbie Neilson’s team in the end. Hearts have played twice in Italy before without scoring a goal. They lost 4-0 to Inter Milan (and 5-0 on aggregate) in the 1961/62 Fairs Cup and 3-0 to Bolgona (and 4-3 an aggregate) in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager thoughts

Hearts will be playing at the 43,147 capacity Stadio Artemio Franchi. Picture: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano: “Unfortunately we pay for what is a huge evil in a football team, not being able to score goals. We take the boos and the disappointment of our fans, last year we created a huge enthusiasm, but now going out amidst the booing leaves me with a huge bitterness.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: “We need to try and play our defensive line a wee bit higher. In the game last Thursday, we spoke about and worked on pushing out from the wing-back and centre-back areas. We didn't do it, which allowed them to build higher up the pitch. We have to try to get more pressure on them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookies’ odds

Fiorentina are red-hot favourites with McBookie. Home win 1/9; Draw 13/2; Away win 16/1.

Another thing