First Scottish Premiership manager to leave: Hearts and Hibs odds compared to Rangers, Motherwell & others

By Georgia Goulding
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:00 BST

Who is the favourite to leave his post as manager in the Scottish Premiership this season?

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season will get underway this weekend and we can expect an entertaining campaign from start to finish once again.

Each Scottish top flight club has brought in and offloaded players this window but could we see a change of manager at some point in the season? With pressure rising, some jobs could be at stake if results don’t go in the right direction.

McBookie has provided the latest odds on which Premiership manager could be the first to leave his post once the 2024/25 campaign gets underway. Take a look below at all 12 teams and how likely their manager has been deemed to leave the club between now and the end of the season.

Odds: 33/1

1. Brendan Rodgers, Celtic

Odds: 33/1 | Getty Images

Odds: 25/1

2. Jimmy Thelin, Aberdeen

Odds: 25/1 | SNS Group

Odds: 25/1

3. Derek McInnes, Kilmarnock

Odds: 25/1 | SNS Group

Odds: 16/1

4. Tony Docherty, Dundee

Odds: 16/1 | SNS Group

