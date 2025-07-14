Derek McInnes explains the situation at Tynecastle

Five Hearts players left out of Saturday’s opening Premier Sports Cup tie have been told not to panic by head coach Derek McInnes. Goalkeeper Harry Stone, defender Adam Forrester, midfielders Sander Kartum and Aidan Denholm, plus forward Musa Drammeh all watched the 4-1 win over Dunfermline from Tynecastle Park’s main stand.

McInnes stressed he does not plan to force any player out of the door and that all five could still be involved in competitive games over the coming weeks. There is concrete interest from other clubs in 21-year-old Denholm and 23-year-old Stone. A loan move for Forrester, 20, is also a possibility before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

McInnes is working with a first-team squad of 30 players, including the returning Costa Rica winger Kenneth Vargas, who has been on international duty at the Gold Cup. Saturday saw five left out of the squad but there will be changes to the Hearts team for Tuesday’s second Premier Sports Cup group match against Hamilton Academical at Broadwood.

“Players were left out on Saturday, players were left out of the squad and they've not really done too much wrong,” McInnes told the Edinburgh News. “They have actually all really applied themselves brilliantly, but such is the way that you've got to disappoint some. When the games come thick and fast, particularly at this stage of the season, sometimes teams don't have the benefit of changing, but we have got that luxury and it's important to try and take it.”

Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee started Saturday’s match at right-back, with Norwegian summer signing Christian Borchgrevink appearing as a substitute. Forrester was the one to miss out. “I think there are plenty of games to go round, we'll just see how things go. I think it's too quick to make rash assumptions,” said McInnes. “Borch, I think, was brought here to try and play in that position, and we played big Oisin there on Saturday really because of the press. We wanted to make sure we still had enough physicality on the pitch.

“We weren't blessed with huge size and Dunfermline are quite a big team, so we wanted to make sure we've got enough size in there. So we tried to play Oisin maybe as a kind of raiding wing-back stroke full-back. But listen, Adam has done absolutely fine, he hasn't done anything wrong, put it that way. Neither has anybody really, they've all done well.

Transfer interest and loan enquiries for Hearts players

“I like Adam, I like him as a kid, he's bubbly, he's spiky, he's got a wee bit of personality. Him, Aidan, Sander, Musa, big Harry Stone, they've all knocked their pan in and they've all worked hard. It's hard when you can feel a million miles away from it, but it can quickly change.”

Denholm has informed Hearts that he wants to complete pre-season at Riccarton, with the club still to decide on any potential move for the midfielder. McInnes is speaking to Denholm and is content having him in among the first-team group whilst acknowledging interest from other clubs.

“I don't know yet, there has been a wee bit of interest,” stated the manager. “We spoke to Aidan. He would like to complete his full pre-season here and that includes upcoming games, so we'll see. Two or three clubs have shown an interest and I've been speaking to Aidan on that. We're not really in any real rush to do anything this week. Aidan is happy being about the place and I'm actually enjoying getting to know him. I'm not really wanting to push anybody out the door at this moment.”

