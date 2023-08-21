Hearts’ fixture list is changing over the coming weeks following progress to the Europa Conference League play-off and Sunday’s Viaplay Cup win. The Edinburgh club have had two games rescheduled as a result of their European victory and must fit in a midweek Viaplay Cup quarter-final next month.

After beating Rosenborg 3-1 at Tynecastle Park last Thursday to go through on a 4-3 aggregate, Hearts now play the Greek side PAOK Salonika in the Conference League play-off. The first leg is this Thursday, August 24, in the Capital with the return seven days later in Salonika.

As a result, the planned Premiership visit to Dens Park to face Dundee which was originally scheduled for Saturday, August 26, will now take place at 3pm on Sunday, August 27.

The following weekend sees Motherwell visit Tynecastle. That match was scheduled for Saturday, September 2, but will now kick-off at 3pm on Sunday, September 3. Fans should note that tickets for the original fixtures are valid for the rearranged dates.

Hearts were drawn away to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals after a comfortable 4-0 victory over Partick Thistle at the weekend. That match will take place in the midweek between Tuesday, September 26, and Thursday, September 28.