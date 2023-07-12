Fleetwood Town 0-2 Hearts: Jambos victorious in closed-door pre-season friendly

Frankie McAvoy’s side took on the English League One outfit – managed by ex-Hibs and Celtic midfielder Scott Brown – in a closed-doors game on Wednesday afternoon as they kicked up their preparations ahead of the new Scottish football season.

After defeat to Plymouth Argyle during their pre-season training camp and a draw against Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend, this was a nice confidence booster for the Jambos with another closed-door fixture against Wigan Athletic to come this Sunday.

The contest at Poolfoot Farm started with both teams going close to opening the scoring within the first five minutes. Harry Stone saved from Fleetwood’s Jack Marriott before Cammy Devlin shot well wide when presented with a decent chance a short-time later.

Jorge Grant netted twice in the match against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday. Picture: SNS

The game then entered what was a bit of a stalemate with chances few and far between. The hosts thought they’d taken the lead with 20 minutes remaining as Junior Quitirna headed past the goalkeeper, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Hearts went 1-0 ahead after Aidan Denholm took the ball on a driving run through the centre of the park. The youngster was looking to go to his left but cut back and decided to have a go with his right foot. The effort was saved but Grant followed up to tap in the rebound.