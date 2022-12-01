The Jam Tarts host Hamilton on Sunday as they look to strengthen their grip on their fourth spot in SWPL1. The club will be wearing their white away kit instead of their more familiar maroon home attire as part of the #NoHomeKit campaign. Olid believes that football is a good platform to increase awareness for people who need help.

“All the campaigns that we can do to help people are always welcome at the club”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “We try to support all of the causes that need our help. Football and sport is a good way to shout about things that people need and that will be a positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts come into this fixture without a win in their last two games despite having a very positive start to the season. A last-gasp equaliser from Hibs’ Crystal Thomas last weekend meant Hearts could only return from Easter Road with a point. However, Olid believes there were many positives to take from the performance as she aims to get back to winning ways this weekend at Oriam.

Eva Olid's Hearts go into this game having won every home game this season. Picture: Malcolm MacKenzie

“We go again after a competitive game last week,” she stated. “We will play Hamilton with good motivation after our performance on Sunday. For us any opponent isn’t easy, we have to be 100% every week and try to be playing at our best always. This game is important to try and win finishing before Christmas with a good feeling. We have two games before the break and we are very focused on these two games to finish with a good feeling.

“There are lot of positives from the derby and a lot of things to improve too. We did a self-evaluation and what we did well we keep and what we did wrong we will look to improve on for the next match. That is so important to always do the self-evaluation after the match to evaluate the positives and the things that we need to improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad