4 . KENNETH VARGAS

The forward was an unused substitute in Costa Rica's 1-1 World Cup qualfiying draw in Nicaragua on Friday night local time. He then played from the start and scored in the opening minute during the 3-3 draw with Haiti in San José - thus staking his claim for more game time at international level. He will also be keen for move involvement at Hearts having been out of the first-team picture so far this season. | SNS Group