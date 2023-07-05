The 21-year-old started her career off at Celtic where she spent over a decade helping the Glaswegians lift the SWPL Cup back in 2021. From there, the former Scottish youth international has spent the last 18 months in Germany, making her trade at SC Sand in the 2. Bundesliga. With the striker possessing a wealth of experience at such a young age, Eva Olid is delighted to welcome such a determined player to the club.

"I am delighted to bring Kathleen to Hearts,” Olid told the club. “She is a player who already has great experience in Scottish football, and we know she will suit our style of play. After leaving Celtic at such a young age, she went to play in Germany, and I think that is a positive for any player. She is determined to succeed and I think we will see the very best version of her during her time at the club."

The 21-year-old will wear the number 21 jersey for the upcoming campaign as she looks to build a strong partnership with Georgia Timms, last season’s top scorer. McGovern also becomes Hearts fourth signing in five days after the club has also recently captured Lizzie Waldie, Katie Lockwood and Carly Girasoli. All four of these additions will help the club to push on after their remarkable campaign last season that saw them finish fourth in a record-breaking year.