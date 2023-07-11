The Englishman put pen to paper on a three-year deal to join Wigan Athletic after leaving Charlton Athletic this summer. At the DW Stadium he will play alongside last season’s Hearts loanee Stephen Humphrys and reported transfer target Jamie McGrath.

His new manager is the former Hibs boss from the 2022/23 season. Maloney agreed to return to the club where he’d starred as a player in January this year – his second job in management after leaving Easter Road – though despite an improvement in results he couldn't save the Latics from relegation to England’s League One. He spent only four months in charge at Hibs after replacing Jack Ross in December 2022.

Clare joined Hearts in September 2018 on a three-year deal from Sheffield Wednesday. He scored 12 goals in 71 games and eventually became a popular player with the support after moving to right-back for Daniel Stendel’s ill-fated spell in charge at Tynecastle. He left in the summer of 2020 after a fee was agreed with Oxford United for his services.

Sean Clare, right, scoring from the penalty spot at Easter Road in one of his final games for Hearts in March 2020. Picture: SNS

He told the Wigan website: “I’m really excited. It’s something that when it first came to my attention, stood out. It’s a massive club with great ambition, and I feel I am in a great position to come in and help the team progress.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans. I know they always get behind the team, and from everything that I have seen and heard, it should be an exciting season!”

Maloney added: “We are delighted that Sean has joined the football club on a three-year contract. Sean is a fantastic addition to our team, due to his technical ability, versatility and his personality.

“At 26, he is very experienced in this league but I’m convinced Sean has the potential to develop into an important player at even higher levels.

Shaun Maloney was only in charge of Hibs for five months during the 2021/22 season. Picture: SNS