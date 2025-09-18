Former Hearts and Rangers man joins new board at Scottish football fan group

Ex-Scotland defender Dave McPherson is part of the new-look SFSA

Former Hearts and Rangers defender Dave McPherson has joined the new advisory board of the Scottish Football Supporters’ Association. The 61-year-old is one of six individuals added to the organisation’s hierarchy to offer his expertise from a long career at the top level.

McPherson won 27 international caps with Scotland and featured at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, plus the 1992 European Championship in Sweden. At club level, he enjoyed two spells with Rangers and two with Hearts before moving on to the Australian club Carlton and then Greenock Morton.

He has worked as a football agent since retiring and helped young footballers achieve scholarships abroad. He is also involved in coaching young athletes alongside golf expert Gary Nicol. “I am excited by the challenges that lie ahead and I really hope that all my experience in the game can help the organisation prosper,” said McPherson as the SFSA announced their new board.

The SFSA act as a union for Scottish football fans and seek to communicate supporters’ voices in an effort to improve the game in this country. Co-founder of the SFSA, Simon Barrow, said: “Those of us who have been part of the journey so far, and who will continue to do what we can to further the voice of fans in the game, wish to place on record our thanks for our most recent advisors and officers for their contributions, and of course to all the amazing volunteers who preceded them.”

The SFSA outlined their new structure in a statement which read: “Scotland’s national independent fans organisation, the Scottish Football Supporters’ Association (SFSA), has announced its new Advisory Board which aims to continue its significant growth entering its second decade.

“Over 25 people have served the organisation as volunteers in the past 10 years and the past members have all been thanked for their contributions. The organisation says that it is ‘excited to welcome a fresh and talented group of individuals who all believe in the power of Scottish football in our communities’.

“The new Board will commit to new fixed terms for the Advisory Board and member-based elections. A full profile of the Advisory Board so is listed below and full background information on each member and the roles they will play is available on our website at https://scottishfsa.org/about-sfsa/organisation-structure/

“The first new Advisory Board members are: John Maclean, David McPherson, Iain Emerson, Prof Scott Brady, Alan Ramsay, Alexander Gibb. The intention is to add more expertise, particularly from women active across the game

“The SFSA is Scotland’s only fully independent supporters organisation, open to fans from all clubs at all levels of our national game. A non-profit voluntary organisation and a community interest company with some 85,000 individual and corporate members, the SFSA works with fans, clubs, the football authorities and the Scottish Government to make Scottish football better for everyone, with supporters at the very heart of it.”

Visit the SFSA website for more information: www.scottishfsa.org