Former Hearts boss Ian Cathro lands top coaching job with Tottenham Hotspur
Former Hearts boss Ian Cathro has been announced as a new assistant head coach at Tottenham Hotspur.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 12:26 pm
The 34-year-old was previously part of recently-hired manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s staff at Wolves, Rio Ave and Valencia and has now followed the Portuguese to North London.
Cathro was appointed as Hearts head coach in December 2016 but lasted less than a year in the job. He was sacked just four games into the following season having been eliminated from the Betfred Cup group stages.