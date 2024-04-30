A Hearts link has been talked up

Former Hearts boss John McGlynn has been nominated for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

The 62-year-old was gaffer at Tynecastle between 2012-13. His Gorgie journey started in 1996 when he was assisting coaching with the youth sides under Jim Jefferies. He soon earned a permanent position as first-team coach and was the boss when Hearts won the Scottish Youth Cup in 2000. McGlynn was twice appointed manager on a caretaker basis in 2005.

This season, he has guided Falkirk to the League One title and is closing in on an unbeaten campaign in the division. He will compete with Dundee’s Tony Docherty and Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes for the coveted prize.

Hibs’ Grant Scott, Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham and Rangers’ Jo Potter have been nominated for the SWPL 1 equivalent. Former Hearts assistant coach and chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the managers and coaches who’ve been nominated – they’re all extremely worthy candidates and I’m delighted to see them achieve such success this year.

“All three SPFL managers deserve great credit for the jobs they’ve done with the resources at their disposal. Derek won the award a decade ago and seems to be reinvigorated at Kilmarnock, he’s had a terrific season.

“I’ve known John for a long time, firstly as a coach at Musselburgh Windsor before Jim Jefferies and I took him to Hearts all those years ago! I’m really chuffed at what he’s done with Falkirk, it’s amazing to go through nearly an entire season unbeaten.

“For Tony in his first job as a manager to get Dundee into the top six, he should be really proud. I watched them several times in person this season and they’ve been great to watch. I couldn’t argue with whoever wins the award.

“We are delighted to see SWPL 1 managers and coaches nominated for the first time, as it underlines the continuing growth and success of women’s football in Scotland. There’s so much good work being done across the SWPL and there are some fantastic managers and coaches working around the country involved in that.

“I’m pleased to see Brian being so successful with Partick – I don’t know how he finds the time to do it all whilst still trying to score goals on a Saturday! Grant has been at the forefront of growing women’s football for many years, and it’s great to see him recognised for the good work he does at Hibernian.

