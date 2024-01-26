Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hearts captain Christophe Berra has taken on a new role in the United States with Huntsville City FC. He has been appointed assistant coach at the Alabama club as he prepares to continue his career abroad.

Berra spent six months as first-team coach at Livingston last year and also worked with Scotland Under-21s alongside Scot Gemmill. He has now taken the opportunity to head Stateside and join Huntsville in the MLS Next Pro, part of the third tier of football in America.

The club have appointed Englishman Mark Cairns as their new director of soccer operations. He was involved in hiring Berra and the American ex-defender Zachary Herold as assistants to head coach Jack Collison, the former Wales international midfielder.

"My family and I are excited to be moving over from Scotland to join Huntsville City Football Club," Berra told his new club's official website. "The club has everything in place to be successful on and off the pitch and I can’t wait to get started and the season to kick off."

Now 38, the former Scotland internationalist will bring top-level experience to Huntsville. He won 41 Scotland caps as a player and played in England's Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He also spent four years with Ipswich Town in the English Championship.

Either side of his time in England, Berra enjoyed two spells with Hearts. He won the 2006 Scottish Cup and became club captain before a £2.3m transfer to Wolves in 2009. He returned to Gorgie in 2017 and was again appointed skipper. He later played on loan at Dundee and then finished his playing career with Raith Rovers in 2022.

Collison is eager to get the MLS Next Pro season started in March with Berra, Herold and new goalkeeping coach Fabio Hernandez by his side. "These are great hires whose experience and character will provide immediate impact for our club both on and off the field," said Collison.