The former Dundee United and Rangers striker has been put in interim charge of Dublin-based St Patrick's Athletic following the departure of Tim Clancy. Daly will take charge of Friday’s game against Cork City.

St Pats are seventh in the table after losing three games on the bounce and have just five wins in 13 matches so far this season. Monday’s 1-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers was the end of the road for Clancy, who decided to step away after discussions with club chairman Garrett Kelleher on Tuesday morning. Daly is now in temporary charge.

“We're looking for a reaction from the players and the staff, we're disappointed with the situation and it's something we believe we can turn around, starting on Friday down in Cork,” said Daly in a statement.

Jon Daly, speaking to Peter Houston at Arbroath v Morton in December, is the interim manager at St Patrick's Athletic.

The 40-year-old Irishman, who was born in Dublin, joined Hearts as under-20s coach in January 2016, and later became interim first-team boss alongside Andy Kirk when Robbie Neilson departed for MK Dons. He was again placed in interim charge of the first team in August 2017 when Ian Cathro was sacked but left the Tynecastle club in January 2020 soon after the appointment of Daniel Stendel as head coach.

Since then Daly has been assistant boss to former Rangers striker Jonatan Johansson TPS Turku in Finland. He returned to Dublin to become assistant manager of St Pats in December 2021. The current St Pats squad includes former Hearts star Jake Mulraney and ex-Hibs forward Eoin Doyle. Former Ross County defender Tom Grivosti, former Aberdeen pair Danny Rogers and Chris Forrester includes and xx-Rangers winger Serge Atakayi are also in the squad.

